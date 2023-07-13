Exoprimal post-launch roadmap reveals Monster Hunter collaboration and more

The Exoprimal Post-Launch roadmap has finally been revealed, and fans will be delighted to know that a crossover with the Monster Hunter series has now been confirmed. Developer Capcom showed off several aspects of the game at their recent showcase, revealing three seasons of content, collaborations with the Street Fighter and Monster Hunter franchises, and details about its Battle Pass equivalent, the Survival Pass.

Players will be able to gain access to Exoprimal’s Season 1 content following its launch on July 14. In addition to this, Capcom’s very first batch of extra content will be added within the same month in the form of a brand new game mode named Savage Gauntlet.

Savage Gauntlet allows up to five players to participate in co-op missions, which is bound to draw large player groups as soon as it releases on July 28.

Exoprimal post-launch content: Street Fighter, Monster Hunter crossovers confirmed

While many games tend to contain little easter eggs from other titles under the same umbrella, Capcom is going far and beyond to capitalize on this aspect.

Among these is the hugely popular Street Fighter franchise, which had a teaser trailer dedicated to it recently. Several characters from Street Fighter 6 can be seen in the teaser, which seems to show the exosuits being replaced with the character’s skin.

The Street Fighter collaboration has been announced for Season 2 of Exoprimal, so players won’t gain access to it until the latter's release in Fall 2023. During this period, however, they’ll witness the first major title update, which will be released on August 16 and add 10 new alpha variant exosuits. According to Capcom, alpha variant exosuits come with a different set of weapons and give players a variety of new playstyles to embrace.

Aside from the Street Fighter collaboration, the Season 2 major update will introduce a new map named Ocean Platform, along with a unique mission, rigs, modules, and more. All this content is sure to keep players busy until the release of the game's third season.

Season 3 is set to be released in January 2024. This update will add new suits known as Beta variants and a terrifying new dinosaur named the Neo Triceratops. In addition to this, Season 3 will include the highly anticipated collaboration with the Monster Hunter series.

Exoprimal features a unique set of elements that many might not expect: Player-verses-player battles with exosuit armor and dinosaurs thrown into the mix. With Capcom planning to keep bringing new content even post-launch, players can embark on their Exoprimal journey without worry.

