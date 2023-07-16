5 MMORPGs you should try out if you like Star Wars The Old Republic

Star Wars The Old Republic is revered by many avid fans of the Star Wars franchise owing to its robust storytelling despite being a free-to-play title. You can immerse yourself for hours by partaking in the myriad activities as a Sith, Jedi, and many other popular roles. The game even features an in-depth combat system and several explorable planets from the lore.

Fortunately, there are many sci-fi-themed MMORPGs you can try out if you are a fan of this game. While Star Wars The Old Republic is a unique title in its own right, you can delve into some other great titles that will deliver an identical experience. A majority of them on this list are also free-to-play.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the five great MMORPGs you must try if you like Star Wars The Old Republic?

1) Star Trek Online

Star Trek Online is an ideal choice if you wish to experience a franchise similar to Star Wars The Old Republic. The added advantage is that it is also a free-to-play game which warrants trying it out once.

Star Trek Online boasts a plethora of pilotable ships (around 600), and the story unravels in the year 2409. This occurs in a timeline roughly a hundred years after Star Trek: Discovery.

You can choose from factions like TOS Starfleet, Klingon Defense Force, etc. You can partake in space battles by commanding your own crew and engaging in ground combat as part of the myriad story missions.

2) Destiny 2

If you admire the sci-fi elements of Star Wars The Old Republic and the deep storytelling, then you can rely on Destiny 2. It has evolved into a juggernaut over the last few years with major updates both in terms of lore and gameplay.

You can travel to various planets and partake in various missions solo or team up with friends to earn a vast amount of loot. You are liable to come across many unique weapons along with exotic gear to deal with a swarm of enemies effortlessly.

You can choose from classes like Hunter, Titan, or Warlock to start your journey and unlock abilities as you progress deeper. If you are a lore enthusiast, you are in for a treat, as Destiny 2 features high-production cutscenes that will immerse you in its universe.

3) Planetside 2

Planetside 2 is an excellent choice if you wish to engage in large-scale battles with sci-fi aesthetics. Despite being released in 2012, it has a thriving community and receives frequent updates.

The major highlight of this game is the class-based combat system that incentivizes you to role-play as a particular class rather than engage in a one-dimensional approach to combat. That does not imply you cannot opt for run-gun tactics, as there is a class named Heavy Assault which is tailor-made for such a playstyle.

While the game lacks the deep storytelling of Star Wars The Old Republic, it compensates for it by enabling you to join empires like New Conglomerate, Terran Republic, or Vanu Sovereignty.

4) Skyforge

Skyforge offers a unique blend of sci-fi and fantasy elements which is well worth experiencing if you admire Star Wars The Old Republic. You get to explore a fantasy world named Aelion, and your primary objective is to defend it from invasions.

Skyforge is a free-to-play title, boasting around 18 classes you can choose from. Alchemist, Berserker, Gunner, Knight, and Necromancer are some notable classes you can try out.

You can explore a variety of locations and encounter many quests along the way. You can leverage the powerful abilities and plethora of weapons that are unique to each class. You can even delve into the competitive PvP mode to tackle other players around the globe.

5) Warframe

Warframe is one of the best sci-fi-themed MMORPGs you can try, especially if you are looking for something similar to Star Wars The Old Republic. You get to play as many interesting Warframes possessing unique abilities with varying strengths.

There are a myriad of weapon types that can be leveled up in the game, ranging from nimble dual swords to high-damage-dealing sniper rifles. You can smoothly glide around the levels thanks to the ninja-like movements of the Warframes.

This leads to many fast-paced battles, and you must prepare yourself to face waves of enemies who will relentlessly attack you on sight. There are a variety of locations and mission types to partake in that will keep you engrossed for hours.

Star Wars The Old Republic still attracts many players owing to frequent expansions in the form of content and extra cosmetic items.