5 best ships for beginners in No Man's Sky

There are a variety of ships in No Man's Sky, and they all have their specialties. If you warp or travel to a system in the game, you will come across 21 brand-new ships that you can try out. These vessels are unique in their own way and are of different types, depending on the life form that's predominant in the area. For example, S-class exclusive ships are rare and hard to obtain.

This article lists the five best ships that you should try if you are just a beginner in No Man's Sky.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are 5 amazing ships for beginners in No Man's Sky?

1) Fighter ship

Fighter ships are great for beginners in No Man's Sky, with their high bonuses in damage and shields. They are agile ships in the game that can easily be maneuvered.

However, fighter ships lack the inventory space you need to craft or build bases. They can also be costly at launch because they consume 25 percent of energy. Fortunately, installing a launch system recharge can mitigate this loss.

Fighter ships are also suitable for space dog fights, hence their name. You can find them in any system. However, they are predominant in the pirate system.

2) Explorer

Explorers in No Man's Sky are known as the Swiss army knife of ships as they have multiple uses. These ships are great for long journeys in space and have the option to max out their storage. They also have the highest warp range and low bench launch costs in the game. You can find them in any Korvax system.

The best perk of an Explorer is its ability to warp long distances and only consume low warp fuel. In addition, if you take off from a landing pad and if it's in a base, building, or tray terminal, you will not use any launch fuel.

3) Haulers

Haulers in No Man's Sky are considered to be tanks, with their huge size and storage space. They also have the highest shields in the game. However, the trade-off is their mobility; they are slower compared to other ship types.

Nevertheless, Haulers are the best option for beginners at the start of the game or mid-game, as they can take more damage than any other ship and guarantee a safe journey back home.

4) Shuttles

Shuttles are the starting ships that No Man's Sky will give you. They are great for those who jump from planet to planet due to their very low costs of bench launch. However, they are quite similar to Haulers as they are only good at the beginning of your journey and the mid-game.

Shuttles don't have significant class bonuses compared to other ship types. However, they are well-balanced, making them suitable for beginners. These ships can be found at outposts in any economic system, and NPCs often sell S-class versions.

5) Solar Ship

Solar Ships are new in No Man's Sky and were introduced with the Outlaw update. They have a distinct appearance in terms of colors and shapes.

Solar Ships are great for beginners, as they have significant power damage compared to other vessels suited to new players. They can also be used in the endgame as they have many bonuses when upgraded.

While in their stock form, Solar Ships have lower shield and hyperdrive bonuses. However, they already have a Vesper sail that increases pulse drive efficiency.

No Man's Sky is currently available to play on Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC, PS4, PS5, Mac, and Nintendo Switch.

