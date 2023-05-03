5 best phones for Xbox Cloud Gaming with Game Pass in 2023

You can play various games with Xbox Game Pass on multiple gadgets, including smartphones. Thus, you'll likely wonder which smartphones are the best for Xbox Cloud Gaming. The service is currently available on Android smartphones, with total app and cloud streaming support. Apple iPhone users can also play certain games with the help of the Xbox website. However, the Xbox service's online version pales in comparison to the streamlined service of the Xbox app found on Android.

We have picked the best gaming Android smartphones that can easily handle cloud gaming from the Xbox app. Through Xbox's Game Pass Ultimate membership, you can enjoy hundreds of top-notch available games, and more are gradually being added.

For cloud gaming, 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 wireless internet connectivity are critical. We have picked the devices that support both of these parameters.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and four other Android smartphones for Xbox Cloud Gaming

1) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung doesn't specifically promote the Galaxy S23 Ultra as a gaming smartphone. Rather, the company emphasizes other features like the S Pen capabilities or the superb camera setup. However, the device can still be used as a handheld gaming device due to its gorgeous 2K AMOLED display.

The S23 Ultra supports most 5G bands. Its IP68 grade water and dust resistance certification allows you to easily use it outdoors. Bluetooth 5.3 support also means the smartphone can pair with most modern controllers without issues for Xbox Cloud Gaming. Overall, the S23 Ultra is a gamer's delight and can be easily used for long hours of competitive gaming.

Device Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Display Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8-inches Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Battery 5,000mAh, 45W charging

2) ZTE Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro

If your passion for mobile gaming has you looking for something unique, you should consider the Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro for Xbox Cloud Gaming. The phone's display boasts a 6.8-inch full-view AMOLED collection with a 120Hz refresh rate. Similar to what Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 accomplishes, its fluidity creates an excellent gaming experience.

The smartphone also has Wi-Fi 7 support with 5G connectivity, meaning you can enjoy the best connectivity with this smartphone for cloud gaming. While the cameras on this phone might not be as impressive, it is a great choice for most other tasks, including gaming. The 6,000mAh battery can also support long gaming sessions.

Device ZTE Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro Display 6.8-inches AMOLED 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Battery 6,000mAh battery, 80W charging

3) Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

With an extensive form size and thick bezels, the recently launched Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate has a nearly identical design to the ROG Phone 6. But underneath that slightly dated appearance lies a powerful gaming machine that can easily perform Xbox Cloud Gaming. Like all the latest flagship Android smartphones, Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

You also get a motorized cooling air vent and pressure-sensitive buttons to enjoy games with minimal heating. The stereo speakers with dedicated amplifiers also give users an immersive playing experience. Overall, this is a perfect smartphone for cloud gaming for users with an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Device Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Display 6.78-inches, 165Hz AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Battery 6,000mAh, 65W charging

4) OnePlus 11

While OnePlus 11 might not have fancy gaming triggers or dedicated cooling vents like the previous smartphones on the list, it's still a capable smartphone for Xbox Cloud Gaming through Game Pass. The smartphone has a gorgeous 2K 6.7-inches AMOLED display that is color accurate. The presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor ensures that all tasks are performed without much heating.

Gamers will also value the phone's 120Hz refresh rate and extended battery life, which lasts more than 13 hours even with the adaptive refresh rate activated. OnePlus 11 is perfect for cloud gaming as it supports 5G connectivity and also supports dual-band Wi-Fi.

Device OnePlus 11 Display 6.7-inches 2K AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Battery 5,000mAh, 100W charging

5) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a fantastic foldable that raises the bar for gaming. It unfolds to a whopping 7.6 inches main screen, giving you a vast playing area for Xbox Cloud gaming. Your favorite Xbox games will run smoothly thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate support found on both the cover and inside the foldable display.

It supports Wi-Fi 6e and dual SIM 5G connectivity, meaning you won't face any connectivity issues for streamlined console connectivity. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on this device is one of the finest chipsets you'll find on Android smartphones.

It provides more than enough power for even the most resource-intensive tasks, making Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 one of the best options for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Device Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Display 7.6-inches Dynamic AMOLED 2K 120Hz Foldable6.2-inches Full HD+ 120Hz Cover screen Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Battery 4400mAh, 25W charging

This is a non-exhaustive list of phones currently available in the market. For more such informative articles, follow Sportskeeda’s Gaming Tech news.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes