5 major changes introduced in the Elder Scrolls Online update 39

The Elder Scrolls Online update 39 has just gone live, bringing certain quality-of-life adjustments that were long due. Not only will these changes make things easier for veterans in the game, but they will also help newcomers navigate the lands of Tamriel with ease. Quality-of-life adjustments are important, especially in live service titles, because they make repetitive tasks less mundane.

From inventory management to quest management, certain quality-of-life changes can play a vital role in increasing player engagement with the title as a whole. With that said, here are five major changes that have been introduced in Elder Scrolls Online update 39.

5 key takeaways from the Elder Scrolls Online update 39 patch notes

Expand Tweet

Unlike most of the other patches that have gone live in Elder Scrolls Online so far, update 39 does not revolve around major class changes. Instead, it focuses more on the overall quality of life of the game. Furthermore, this update is aimed at players who have just embarked on their journey in the game. The changes in this patch have been requested by players for a while now and have finally gone live.

1) Quest improvements

One major issue with every MMORPG in the market these days is the sheer number of quests that players are bombarded with at the very beginning. Although these quests themselves are straightforward, not knowing when to pick up which quest can often cause a disruption in the story, especially when it involves campaign missions.

Zenimax has made an adjustment to this system in Elder Scrolls Online update 39. Instead of a straight-up barrage, these quests will now be made available to players in small doses, giving them time to complete them rather than leaving them confused and overwhelmed.

2) Navigator NPCs

In Elder Scrolls Online, players will come across something known as Navigator NPCs. These characters can help transport players to different locations on the map, thereby saving them the trouble of making these journeys on foot.

With the Elder Scrolls Online Update 39, Navigator NPCs will now show if they will be able to teleport players to the location of an active quest. Not only will this help players cut down on the time they spend traveling on foot or on mounts, but it will also help them locate quests easily.

3) Inventory Management

Inventory Management is a challenge for almost every MMORPG in the market today. With the Elder Scrolls Online update 39, players will be able to manage their inventory better. Not only will they be able to identify which items can be sold, fairly easily, but they will also be able to group certain similar items that they've purchased from the Crown Store as well with the "Stack All Items" option.

This quality-of-life update will help players organize their inventory better by allowing them to easily locate and sell the items that they don't require, letting them clear up inventory space quicker.

4) Home Editor Changes

In Elder Scrolls Online, players can purchase houses where they can store weapons, and also rest as and when required. With update 39, the developers have added a new feature that will allow players to place items in their homes directly from the inventory itself. Furthermore, players will also be able to preview if an item fits well in their home from the Crown Store itself.

This will allow players to make a well-planned decision before investing in a piece of furniture in the game. Although this doesn't amount to much, players will now have the choice to spend Crowns if they feel that the item looks good and suits the flavor of the house as a whole.

5) New PvP rewards

PvP is a major feature in Elder Scrolls Online. Following update 39, players will now be able to earn three new rewards by winning PvP matches. These rewards come in the form of Monster Mask sets, and are as follows:

Jerall Mountains Warchief

Nibenay Bay Battlereeve

Colovian Highlands General

Not only do these three sets come with some really powerful boons, players who wish to trade them for Alliance points can do so with specific vendors in the lands of Tamriel. The Elder Scrolls Online update 39 also adds a new death notification in PvP-specific areas for players to plan out their approach better.