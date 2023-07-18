Top 5 DLCs for Elder Scrolls Online

Every MMORPG fan has heard of Elder Scrolls Online and for a good reason. This popular title captures the classic MMORPG experience through its compelling storyline, immersive content, and intricate gameplay mechanics. A huge part of its success is attributed to its impressive lineup of expansions which keeps players hooked a decade after its release.

The Elder Scrolls Online boasts seven DLCs, each having unique content and addition to the ever-expanding world of Tamriel. While these chapters contribute to the game's diversity and success, some expansions are simply greater than others. Here are the top five DLCs for Elder Scrolls Online.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Blackwood and four other great DLCs for Elder Scrolls Online

5) Greymoor

Fans of Elder Scrolls Online are thrilled with the addition of the Greymoor DLC in 2020. It features the dangerous depths of long-forgotten regions of Blackreach as well as the icy tundra and snowy mountains of the new Western Skyrim zone. Players venture on an adventure in the lands of Nords, 1000 years before the Skyrim timeline.

Antiquities are the main attraction to Greymoor, which allowed players to scry the location of relics which include powerful Mythic Items. This feature debuted a brand-new collection experience that included puzzles, exploration, and lone adventures.

Unfortunately, the release of this chapter has been plagued with massive technical issues. It was fixed eventually but had been a source of frustration among fans during the early days.

Greymoor costs 3,500 Crowns.

4) Blackwood

It's always better to traverse a massive open world filled with challenging quests and creatures with a friend. The Blackwood DLC was highly coveted by players with the launch of the companions feature. For those traveling around Tamriel alone or having trouble finding another player, companions were a game-changer.

Blackwood was one of the recent expansions on the list, and it did not disappoint in terms of new content and storyline. In this chapter, players thwart Mehrunes Dagon, a Daedric Prince plotting to rule Tamriel 800 years before the events of Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

The expansion has not been as huge and comprehensive as others on the list, but its features have their own flair enough to keep players excited.

Similar to other expansions, Blackwood costs 3,500 Crowns.

3) Summerset

Released in 2018, this chapter introduced some of the most important features of Elder Scrolls Online currently. This DLC allowed players to discover the stunning homeland of the High Elves in a captivating storyline. It features new Summerset and Artaeum zones, a new Cloudrest trial, and the Jewelry Crafting skill.

The Psijic Skill line was also introduced in this chapter, giving players access to more powerful abilities. You can also earn powerful gear sets such as Perfected Arms of Relequen by participating in the 12-person Cloudrest Trial.

This expansion costs 3,500 Crowns and has been praised for its majestic scenery, interesting plots, and quests.

2) Elsweyr

The fan-favorite Necromancer class was introduced during the Elsweyr chapter. This DLC was highly anticipated due to the addition of the new magic-based class whose power allows you to summon the undead. In this chapter, players venture on new trials as they explore the homeland of Khajiit.

They saw the addition of Dragons during this chapter which had them spend hours on Elder Scrolls Online just participating in thrilling battles. In this trial, teams are tasked to eliminate the dragons inhabiting the ancient Alkosh temple to gain exclusive rewards and gears.

Elsweyr is one of the biggest and best expansions in ESO. This 2019 chapter can be downloaded for free if you have the New Standard Edition but costs 3500 Crowns if you have the older base game.

1) Morrowind

In contrast to Summerset's introduction to the majestic High Elves, the Morrowind chapter takes us to the dark lands of Dunmer. It is one of the biggest DLCs in the game and has truly defined the overall gaming experience. For this reason alone, it takes the top spot as the best DLC in Elder Scrolls Online.

The Warden class, one of the most popular classes in the game, has been introduced in this chapter. It also features new trials, many quests, a stunning location based on the Elder Scrolls III, and the famous PvP zones called Battlegrounds.

Released in 2017, this chapter is free on the New Standard Edition but costs 3500 Crowns if you have the old base game.