All classes in The Elder Scrolls Online, ranked

In The Elder Scrolls Online, players get to explore the vast lands of Tamriel as Templars, Wardens, Necromancers, Arcanists, Dragonknights, Nightblades, or Sorcerers. Although the game has been out for quite some time, its immersive world and entertaining storyline keep players engrossed. It boasts a variety of quests and missions, and its PvP system is also top-notch.

While each class in ESO has its own rewarding experiences, some classes possess inevitable advantages in some aspects of the game. It is perfectly natural and understandable for players to choose a class that they can quickly and easily progress with.

That being said, here are the available classes in The Elder Scrolls Online, ranked based on their abilities, combat prowess, and playstyle.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking all classes in The Elder Scrolls Online

7) Warden

The Warden is introduced after the Morrowind chapter and has been a popular pick for those who fancy the support playstyle. Wardens draw their powers from nature, with their kit focused on summoning beasts and manipulating the wilds. They are currently the strongest healers in the game.

Although generally well-rounded, Wardens struggle to manage resources. It is also not recommended to build DPS, as they don't particularly excel in dealing damage. Despite the buffs in their passives, other classes are still more effective in PvE scenes.

6) Nightblade

Nightblades are one of the most popular classes in The Elder Scrolls Online due to their heavy damage output. Players who like characters that can instantly eliminate enemies and clear monsters are encouraged to choose this class.

Aside from their damage, Nightblades also possess insane mobility and superb stealth, making them ideal for those who seek complicated yet rewarding playstyles. Moreover, they are good at managing resources. However, their low survivability is a trade-off for their high damage.

Nightblades are known to be fragile characters, especially for beginners. Given the mastery required to play it effectively, it's easy to mess up playing this class.

5) Dragonknight

Dragonknights are one of the classes introduced with the game's release. They are the strongest tanks in the game but are still capable of dishing tons of damage. Their Magicka and Stamina builds are particularly rewarding and fun to play. They also have good resource management with decent buffs and debuffs.

However, Dragonknights often struggle to sustain themselves as they are not the best healers. Even with Healer builds, they lack burst heal and easy-to-use healing buffs. They are also part of the melee class, so battles can be long and complicated, especially when enemies like to move constantly.

4) Sorcerer

Like Dragonknights, Sorcerers are included in the base game and are also great for solo play. Sorcerers have high survivability, thanks to their crowd controls, shields, and decent heals. They also have some of the highest DPS in The Elder Scrolls Online, especially with Magicka and DPS builds.

However, Sorcerers are not the strongest tanks in the game, and other builds outside DPS and Magicka are fairly difficult to master. They also lack strong healing buffs and skills, even with Healer builds.

3) Necromancer

Necromancers harness power from dead resources in The Elder Scrolls Online. They summon hordes of undead creatures, which are your primary means of dealing damage. They are more common in more difficult stages of the game due to their versatility in four-man or trial groups.

Necromancers are well-rounded characters. With their powerful ultimate, Frozen Colossus, you can quickly take down your opponents in a targeted area. You can play it both melee and ranged. It is also capable of resurrecting and healing allies, making Necromancers perfect for synergistic playstyles.

2) Arcanist

The Arcanist class is the most recent addition to The Elder Scrolls Online. It arrived during the launch of the Necrom Chapter.

The class features a unique Crux system where you can build up bonus points during combat to supercharge your abilities. For this reason, Arcanists prove to be heavy AoE damage dealers. Despite being new to the game, they have straightforward mechanics that are beginner-friendly.

However, Arcanists struggle to sustain themselves with not-so-powerful healing abilities. They are geared toward PvE battles, so winning PvP matches take some work. Moreover, this class can be very dependent on the Crux system.

1) Templar

Templars are all-around characters in The Elder Scrolls Online. As a Templar, it is your duty to bring purifying light and justice to Tamriel.

Templars are excellent healers, great damage dealers, and decent tanks. Like Necromancers, you can play them both as melee and ranged characters. While great in solo play, this class particularly shines in group battles due to its support skills and healing abilities.

Although not the best tanks in the game, Templars possess high survivability and great defensive capabilities. They are ideal for those who want to ensure success in any build, as it has few to no weaknesses.

It is important to weigh the pros and cons when choosing a class in The Elder Scrolls Online. Check out this article to know more about the best classes in PvP.

