How to easily farm gold in Elder Scrolls Online

Elder Scrolls Online is an expansive game that boasts tons of activities to partake in, offering an almost living, breathing world. You can engage in daily quests, farm for materials, trade them or simply delve into daily dungeons and defeat foes. You will, however, require gold to survive and purchase essential items like armor and weapons.

There are many ways to acquire gold, like joining a trade guild and then engaging in trading activities, fishing, completing daily crafting quests, or simply farming materials scattered across the vast open world of Tamriel. You may need to repeat certain activities, which require a significant amount of time, to accumulate gold in Elder Scrolls Online.

Farming gold easily in Elder Scrolls Online

Similar to other MMORPGs, Elder Scrolls Online features an economy of its own, and you will need sufficient gold in your hands to partake in the game’s trading activities. However, you can easily stack up gold by engaging in some tried and tested methods.

The most organic way to amass it is to farm for materials in Tamriel. It is as simple as picking up items you encounter in your journey, especially in the early stages of Elder Scrolls Online. These items can be anything from an urn to a bowl.

The world of Tamriel is teeming with merchants, and you can sell all the goods you have accumulated during exploration to them. You may also come across various flowers in certain zones of Tamriel. Be sure to pluck them, as they also fetch a good price. Lady’s Smock, Columbine, and Bugloss are highly sought-after by merchants.

Another great technique to farm gold is fishing. Tamriel has many spots known as fishing holes that you can interact with to initiate the fishing process. You can accumulate tons of fish and then sell them to the merchants to earn a decent amount of gold.

Since Elder Scrolls Online is an expansive game, it is ideal to play it naturally to avoid monotony. Thus, you can use a combination of the aforementioned activities to keep acquiring gold at a steady pace rather than sticking to a single activity.

Other methods of farming gold

If you crave action, feel free to defeat the myriad enemies in Tamriel. You can face off against humans, elves, and several other creatures, most of whom drop gold. This is an ideal way to gather experience and earn some money simultaneously.

Another method of farming gold is crafting materials, although it requires a significant amount of time. Elder Scrolls Online comprises quests called Crafting Writs that task you with crafting a particular item.

This technique demands leveling up your crafting skills. Note that this technique will take some time to reap a higher amount of gold but is a robust method to amass money in the long run.

Listed below are the professions/categories of crafting (in the base game):

Clothing

Enchanting

Woodworking

Blacksmithing

Alchemy

Elder Scrolls Online continues to attract RPG aficionados, and if you wish to delve into this game, check out the free-play event details wherein you can play it for free until April 17, 2023.

