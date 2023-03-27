Best Atelier Ryza 3 skills you need to learn first

Acquiring skills, gathering materials, and crafting items can easily sum up a player's journey in Atelier Ryza 3. While almost everything is tied to a character's progression in the game, sometimes it is best to plan ahead with the enormous skill tree offered to everyone. With over 50 skills across four branches, it is easy to progress into the wrong branch, allowing the early-game progression to become slower.

Aside from earning SP from multiple sources, unlocking the right skills can make everything a whole lot easier in the long run.

The following article lists the best skills you can unlock within the Atelier Ryza 3 skill tree, which may prove to be beneficial for progression.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Every skill to unlock as a beginner in Atelier Ryza 3

1) SP Gain (bottom tree)

Starting your journey with bonus SP gains is important in the long run since additional skills will require a lot of points. The node is called "SP up," which increases SP gains by 10% during Synthesis. From here, your next step should be further down the branch, through Weapon Recipes 1 and 2.

SP gain skill (Image via Atelier Ryza 3)

A complete guide to gathering SP can be found within this link, including skill points to enhance the gains. Upon unlocking both Weapon Recipes points, you will then be able to claim the second node for SP, further increasing your gains by 20%. Lastly, go further down until you find Weapon Recipes 3, and then unlock the SP gain +50%.

Hence, you will be able to get a total of 80% SP gains just by unlocking six nodes.

2) Medica Powder (upper tree)

Your main priority here is to make your way up until you meet with the 'Rebuild Item' node. Unlock the "Medica Powder" node first, then acquire enough skill points to unlock the "Max Quality 300" node, followed by the "Duplication" node. Lastly, unlock the "Max Quality 500" node, then head to the "Rebuild Item" node present on the right.

Item Rebuilding node within the skill tree (Image via Atelier Ryza 3)

Rebuilding and duplicating items to the highest quality can lead to effective SP farming alongside all the SP-gaining buffs as mentioned in the previous point. Note that achieving the highest level possible while rebuilding an item will lead to a lot of SP upon completion.

To go even beyond, you can go further right and unlock all three nodes of Rebuild level up. This will help you reach a higher level when it comes to rebuilding items.

3) Gathering (left tree)

As mentioned earlier, gathering materials in Atelier Ryza 3 is essential to progression. Hence, start by purchasing a node called "Gathering Quantity Up" to increase the quantity upon gathering materials, followed by the Emerald Band recipe on the left. The latter is a core requirement for a quest, helping you to progress into the story instead of getting time-gated.

Gathering Quantity Up skill (Image via Atelier Ryza 3)

Head further left on to the Gathering Rank Up and Staff Gathering Level nodes, and unlock all three versions of each. Keep these nodes in check by locating them on the left from "Gathering Quantity Up". Having these skills while heading out to gather items will allow you to gain every version of a single material, further unlocking different recipes as time progresses.

4) Astro Rose (right tree)

Astro Rose is known for being one of the most powerful items in the game, which is available to unlock and craft. To acquire the skill, unlock the Onyx Blade node, and head towards the Astro Blade skill located on the right side of the skill tree.

Astro Rose (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Once unlocked, obtain both Trio Craft and Modify Core Crystal skills, ultimately followed by the Astro Rose skill.

Poll : 0 votes