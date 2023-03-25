How to farm SP in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key?

Farming SP or 'skill points' in Atelier Ryza 3 is an essential mechanic for progression in Koei Tecmo's RPG. Players will require as many points as possible to maintain a standard development within the vast skill tree that's available within the game. Doing so will benefit them greatly when it comes to unlocking bonuses, crafting items, and much more.

Typically, there are plenty of sources available to Ryza that can provide her with skill points. Being the third installment in the popular series, the choices in her adventures are limitless, as Atelier Ryza 3 introduces players to four main branches and features well over 100 skills in total. The following article will guide you through the best ways to collect SP faster in the game's early and late stages.

Best ways to farm SP in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key

1) Synthesis

Synthesis is one of the core features of any Atelier game, aside from gathering materials or engaging in combat. However, you can earn quite a lot of SP by investing time in the crafting pot. To start synthesizing, unlock the skill from the tree and head to your research base.

Research base in Atelier Ryza 3 (Image via Koei Tecmo)

When trying to earn the most skill points through crafting, you must keep two main aspects in mind. One is the item level, and the other is the number of effect slots you fill before crafting the item. Both of these features stack, resulting in increased SP gains upon item crafting.

Crafting screen and filling out material loops (Image via Atelier Ryza 3)

Additionally, synthesizing an item for the very first time will earn you an increased SP only once. You can then follow the processes above to maximize the item's efficiency and skill point drops. Details about the crafted item and the number of SP that you've gained from crafting can be viewed on the completion screen, as shown in the image below.

Item crafting completion screen (Image via Atelier Ryza 3)

It should be mentioned that filling out material loops will require you to match the elements of the materials you have with the colored circles present within the synthesis pot. If you craft an item without filling out the elements, you will receive a measly 13 SP. However, doing so after filling them out will reward you with approximately 100 SP, based on the item's level.

2) Quests

Atelier Ryza 3 character, Federica (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Like any Atelier game, Ryza 3 introduces many quests in a seamless open world. There are two types of quests you can look for in the game's world, including random quests and normal quests. The former can be identified via a green marker, which can be viewed through a minimap in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

On the other hand, normal quests can be identified by a golden question-mark marker. These quest types can help you earn skill points throughout your journey.

3) Rebuilding items

Skill tree with the Item Rebuilding skill (Image via Atelier Ryza 3)

One of the game's best sources of skill points is rebuilding items that can help you earn 500 to 3000 skill points. However, you will need to be at least in the middle arc of the story, where you have already earned the following skills:

Item rebuilding (right tree)

Powered rebuild level 1

Powered rebuild level 2

Power rebuild level 3

SP gain +10%. (bottom tree)

SP gain +20%

SP gain +50%

To start rebuilding, head to your cauldron, click on the "Item Rebuild" option, and duplicate items to the maximum level possible.

