Atelier Sophie 2 v1.0.1 update released: New difficulty, party quests, and more

Atelier Sophie 2 just had its first update released after being live for approximately three days. It is the second entry from Koei Tecmo on the Mysterious franchise, which has shaped up to have a trilogy on its own. The title was received very well worldwide, as Koei polished a lot of things while adding new mechanics to the mix.

The most recent update, 1.0.1 was released on February 28 on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Players on Nintendo got approximately 70 MB worth of updates. The PlayStation console got an update of 170 MB, and Steam got a 700 MB patch.

The following article lists down the patch notes for Atelier Sophie 2 v1.0.1 that include added difficulties, features to the photo mode, and party quests.

Atelier Sophie 2's first major update v1.0.1 releases today with additional features

While the game files have been updated for all platforms, the patch notes are likely to be the same across all consoles. Updates with version 1.0.1 include the following changes for players:

The legendary difficulty can be unlocked after beating the main story.

Party quests and abilities.

Special additions to the Photo Mode.

Minor bug fixes and adjustments.

Blue Reflection: Second Light tie-in bonus: Ao's uniform for Sophie

Atelier Sophie 2 x Blue Reflection collab costumes (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The legendary difficulty will power up the enemies and make them stronger than ever before. Each enemy will get a specific buff at the start of each battle, making them stronger than the ones in the Charismatic mode.

Powerful enemies might also have enhanced aura surrounding them. This includes Dragons, Terrain bosses, and more. Defeating enemies in Legendary difficulty will reward better gears and increase in rare item drops.

Legendary difficulty and how to unlock it (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Sophie's "Ao's Uniform" costume will be available to players who have system data, including both Sophie's costume "comfy and casual" and "summer bikini." Other DLC accessories, including 25 Glasses and Animal Headbands to celebrate Atelier's 25th Anniversary, will be released on March 10, 2022.

The v1.0.1 also fixed a lot of stuttering issues alongside the TAA implementation and Motion Blur toggle.

