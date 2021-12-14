GTA Online The Contract DLC expected release time for all devices

The Contract, the next GTA Online update, will be released on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Although Rockstar Games hasn't released an official release date for the DLC, new GTA Online updates always come around 2 AM PST (Pacific Standard Time) / 5 PM EST (Eastern Standard Time).

Major updates/DLCs are considerably larger than the average weekly update. As such, the release timing for The Contract may differ from the regular weekly update schedule. This article explores the release times for the update for all relevant platforms.

GTA Online: Release date for The Contract DLC for all supported platforms

Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 https://t.co/KNk96P1Osc

It's likely that Rockstar won't be releasing the update for all GTA Online compatible devices at the same time. The Contract DLC is set to be released on the same day on PC, PS4, and Xbox One (December 15). Even if the launch times vary by device, it will most likely happen within a few hours on all platforms.

Here are the expected timings for the update according to different time zones, from west to east:

Pacific Standard Time (PST) - 2.00 AM (Los Angeles)

Mountain Standard Time (MST) - 3.00 AM (Mexico City)

Central Standard Time (CST) - 4.00 A.M. (Chicago)

Eastern Standard Time (EST) - 5.00 AM (New York)

Brasilia Time (BRT) - 7.00 A.M. (Sao Paulo)

Central European Summer Time (CEST) - 10.00 AM (Paris)

West European Summer Time (WEST) - 11.00 AM (London)

East European Summer Time (EEST) - 1.00 AM (Moscow)

Indian Standard Time (IST) - 3.30 PM (New Delhi)

Australian Western Standard Time (AWST) - 6.00 PM (Perth)

Japan Standard Time (JST) - 7.00 PM (Tokyo)

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) - 9.00 PM (Sydney)

New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) - 10.00 PM (Wellington)

Note: The timings mentioned in this article are merely speculation and are subject to change.

On Radio Los Santos, Big Boy drops a stack of exclusive new music while on West Coast Classics, DJ Pooh pays tribute to Dr. Dre’s illustrious career with a “Dre Day” takeover. Two existing stations also get a major overhaul.On Radio Los Santos, Big Boy drops a stack of exclusive new music while on West Coast Classics, DJ Pooh pays tribute to Dr. Dre’s illustrious career with a “Dre Day” takeover. rsg.ms/f503635 Two existing stations also get a major overhaul. On Radio Los Santos, Big Boy drops a stack of exclusive new music while on West Coast Classics, DJ Pooh pays tribute to Dr. Dre’s illustrious career with a “Dre Day” takeover. rsg.ms/f503635 https://t.co/DBVdeFwF0D

The Contract update for GTA Online brings plenty of new songs to the game by updating two of the existing radio stations and introducing an all-new one. This will be the first time that Franklin Clinton is making an appearance in the game. He will be running an agency that will provide the story missions for the update.

This agency will be a purchasable property with unique new upgrades. The DLC also brings new characters, weapons and vehicles, which Rockstar has already revealed. Dr. Dre is at the center of this update as the story missions involve finding his mobile phone.

