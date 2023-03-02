Tips to maximize your fishing in Like a Dragon: Ishin

Like a Dragon: Ishin is a fresh take on the Yakuza formula. Instead of following gang wars in the cities of 80s Japan, players get to travel back to the end of the Edo period set in the 1860s. While it takes place in a vastly different timeline, it has many wacky side activities like fishing.

Similar to the fishing mechanics in Yakuza, 0 players can take part in these and catch a lot of fish needed for various trophies and can also be cooked. This guide will cover some tips on how to catch fish efficiently.

How to make the most out of fishing in Like a Dragon: Ishin

1) Get the best rod for the job

Those looking to use their time efficiently should not bother with this side activity in Like a Dragon: Ishin until they have gotten the best rod for the job. The Peerless Pole Expertise is the highest level fishing rod players can acquire. Before that, they will need to purchase four other intermediary rods.

Anybody trying to be a completionist in fishing must get this pole as it performs well in rivers and seawater. A total of 7800 virtue points will be needed to upgrade to this level, and accumulating that amount won’t take long.

2) Use the right bait

Baits reveal the silhouette of the fish in the water, making it easier to catch them in Like a Dragon: Ishin. While it is possible to catch fish without bait, it is much easier with them. The silhouettes come in four sizes, indicating what fish people might catch.

The fish’s silhouette will change colors and turn red as they approach the fishing line and are ready to be caught. The Ichikura General Goods store in Fushimi is an excellent place to start shopping for these baits and collecting all sorts of fish. Different

3) Know where to catch these fish

What type of fish someone can catch is dependent on what fishing spot they are in. There is a large variety of fish in LIke a Dragon: Ishin; each has its habitat. Not only is there a difference between river and sea but also which river and which sea. It is best to have a good idea of the variety of fish and where they can be found before hunting for a specific one.

Catching every type of fish rewards the player with the Taskmaster trophy, which is of the gold level. It also contributes to Diligence Record Completion. Fish can also be cooked in Like a Dragon: Ishin and used to complete orders in another life.

Like a Dragon: Ishin is an open-world brawler with a massive cast of characters loosely inspired by real historical figures. The game boasts an intense combat system similar to Yakuza 5, with many different styles with their strengths and weaknesses, depending on the situation.

It can be played on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Readers can click here for more guides, news, and game information.

