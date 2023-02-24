All Books of Revelation locations in Like a Dragon: Ishin

Most of the skills in Like a Dragon: Ishin are easy to unlock, but if you want the best ones, you need Books of Revelation. Each stance in the game has several of these, but they're unlocked behind missions that vary in difficulty. Simply having the books isn't enough, though. There's one more step that will also potentially take time, depending on your skill in combat.

However, if you want to complete the ability boards and unlock all the attacks Ryoma Sakamoto has to offer across his stances, you want to invest time in the objectives below. Each will lead you to a particular one of the Books of Revelation in Like a Dragon: Ishin.

Where to find the Books of Revelation in Like a Dragon: Ishin

Most skills in Like a Dragon: Ishin's combat styles come from simply leveling up and inserting orbs into the proper spot. Throughout your gameplay, you'll notice that some skills have locks. That means they're unlocked, especially.

Some of these come with completing challenges in the various dojos, but many are hidden behind the Books of Revelation. To unlock these books, you must complete specific challenges throughout Like a Dragon: Ishin. Then, you'll want to unlock the skill on your board.

It takes work to get these skills, but it's worth the effort put in (Image via SEGA)

All locations for Books of Revelation

Book of Revelation: Strike - Unlocks "Grand Bruising" in Brawler Style. Complete Advanced Room 10 of Scarecrow Chateau

Unlocks "Grand Bruising" in Brawler Style. Complete Advanced Room 10 of Scarecrow Chateau Book of Revelation: Throw - Unlocks "Essence of Reverse Throw" for Brawler Style. Defeat Komaki in his final test at Komaki Dojo

- Unlocks "Essence of Reverse Throw" for Brawler Style. Defeat Komaki in his final test at Komaki Dojo Book of Revelations: Flash - Unlocks "Gleaming Scythe" ability in Swordsman Style. Defeat Ginryu in final test at Ginryu Dojo

- Unlocks "Gleaming Scythe" ability in Swordsman Style. Defeat Ginryu in final test at Ginryu Dojo Book of Revelations: Evasion - Unlocks "Dance of Mourning" in Wild Dancer Style. Complete Hell Room 10 in Scarecrow Chateau

Unlocks "Dance of Mourning" in Wild Dancer Style. Complete Hell Room 10 in Scarecrow Chateau Book of Revelations: Spree - Unlocks "Essence of Oh-Be-Joyful" in Gunman Style. Gained after completing final mission at William Bradley's Dojo

Unlocks "Essence of Oh-Be-Joyful" in Gunman Style. Gained after completing final mission at William Bradley's Dojo Book of Revelations: Gust - Unlocks "Essence of Old Scratch" in Gunman Style. Trade five Carved Wooden Bears to one of William Bradley's men at Unyuan after completing all Gunman missions

Unlocks "Essence of Old Scratch" in Gunman Style. Trade five Carved Wooden Bears to one of William Bradley's men at Unyuan after completing all Gunman missions Book of Revelations: Smash - Unlocks "Essence of Mincemeat" in Swordsman Style. Finish Wanted Man Mission #8 in Mukurogai to unlock

Unfortunately, there's more to this than simply having the Books of Revelation in Like a Dragon: Ishin. Each book specifies an attack you need to use to trigger the actual in-game revelation. These skills will come in handy in some of the toughest boss fights in the game.

Go to your inventory, and cycle to your "Valuables" section. You'll see which ability you need to trigger in combat to attempt to gain your new skill from the Books of Revelation.

By going to your inventory, you can check precisely what you need to do (Image via SEGA)

You'll still need a Skill Orb to insert onto your board in Like a Dragon: Ishin, so bear that in mind. Once you've done these things, you'll have access to incredible new skills across several of the game's weapon styles. Now, you need a powerful weapon to take advantage of these.

The difficulty of the above tasks varies, but with enough time and effort, you can master all four of Like a Dragon: Ishin's martial arts styles.

Poll : 0 votes