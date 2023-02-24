How to make and buy weapons in Like a Dragon: Ishin

You need powerful weapons in Like a Dragon: Ishin if you're going to find the mysterious Tennen Rishin user in the big city of Kyo. With that in mind, Ryoma Sakamoto can craft weapons to use in a variety of styles, and if that's not enough, he can spend his hard-earned Ryo on weapons from vendors in the city.

It can be incredibly time-consuming to craft some of the strongest weapons in the game, but it is worth it in Like a Dragon: Ishin. Whether you buy or make them yourself, here's what you need to know about weapons in the Bakumatsu era.

Everything to know about weapon smithing in Like a Dragon: Ishin

One of the most obvious ways to get weapons for Ryoma in Like a Dragon: Ishin is to make them yourself. By heading to the Blacksmith, you can get started on this process. Interacting with the characters here will net you the Bundle Blade, which can make the Keen Blade or Handy Blade.

To make more powerful weapons, you need to craft the next tier of sword or go to an Arms Dealer like the one in Rakugai's West Umekojicho and buy weapons there. It would be best if you had the following things to forge a weapon into a new one.

Requirements to forge a weapon

Base weapon

Materials

Money

Blacksmithing Level

It takes time and patience to level up blacksmithing in Like a Dragon: Ishin (Image via SEGA)

Blacksmithing Level and Money are the biggest hurdles to this whole process. If you need money, consider the Virtue farming guide because it also nets major profits on the Ryo front.

To increase your Blacksmithing Level in Like a Dragon: Ishin, you must make a bunch of weapons frequently and keep track of your level in the trade. Thankfully, it's easy actually to make the weapons. Once you have the materials, you bring them here and select the sword you want to make.

You only have to make the last strike on the blade. The smiths here do the rest. If you collect a variety of hammers throughout your time in Like a Dragon: Ishin, you can use these while crafting a weapon. Each hammer corresponds to a weapon rarity.

Keep on the lookout for mighty hammers (Image via SEGA)

This comes in handy with the Wild Dancer trainer, who requires you to bring blades of increasingly rare quality to teach you new skills in that weapon style. Forging weapons is very costly, though. It's going to require rare materials and more money, so be aware if you want to go that route.

However, smithing helps you create one of the best swords in the game. This gets started through the Arms Dealers. The Rakugai one, in particular, is the one you need to buy from frequently and answer the occasional question he asks you. He'll give you the Worn Sword as you build a bond with him. The sword can be smithed and upgraded into one of the most powerful swords in Like a Dragon: Ishin.

Some players don’t want to go through this and want to buy swords. There are several decent blades you can purchase. If you need to find an Arms Dealer, open up the map, use the search function to find them, and mark the one you’re interested in seeing.

