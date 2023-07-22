"Wait, you don't even earn enough from one pass to fund the next?": Diablo 4 players react after the Battle Pass grants insufficient Platinum

Diablo 4 offers a lot of content for players to partake in and provides a healthy amount of loot. This got many fans excited about the Season of the Malignant, which launched on July 20, 2023. However, this new season has had a rocky start. The new controversy involves Diablo 4 granting insufficient Platinum to premium Battle Pass users.

One fan had the following to say about the issue:

“Wait, you don't even earn enough from one pass to fund the next?”

While some of the changes prior to the season’s launch, like the level requirements for World Tiers, had caused concerns, they have been removed now. However, many fans have expressed their displeasure regarding the insufficient Platinum availability.

How much Platinum does the Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Battle Pass provide?

The Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Battle Pass provides a total of 666 Platinum. While this is an intelligent nod to the devil’s number that complements the theme of the game, a majority of players are dissatisfied with the amount.

You can obtain free rewards from the Battle Pass as well, but Platinum can only be obtained if you buy the premium version of the Battle Pass. Players have discovered that the total amount of Platinum gained is insufficient to buy any items from the store.

Fans have been vocal about this discovery, and naturally, most of them are criticizing this move. This sentiment is based on the fact that many other live service titles usually provide a handsome amount of premium currency.

This isn't the case in Diablo 4, which has led to some players canceling their plans to buy anything from the store. Many fans have not logged into the game for a week due to the changes that were made in the previous patch.

You can delve into this article highlighting the bug fixes and other changes as part of Hotfix 1.1.0b. This included some fixes to the Malignant Hearts mechanic and the armor rating associated with them.

While fans appreciated this hotfix, the fact that you cannot buy even the cheapest item from the store has still got many players concerned. Some even cited the example of Call of Duty Warzone, wherein they had enough currency left to make purchases in the next Battle Pass.

A small demographic of players feels that this approach does not suit a full-price AAA game like Diablo 4. This has even prevented some fans from delving into the new season as they prefer waiting for changes and fixes.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant features new story content and some added mechanics like crafting Malignant Hearts. You can delve into this guide outlining all the story details of this new season.