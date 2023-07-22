Diablo 4 Hotfix 1.1.0b: Release time, bug fixes, and more

The Diablo 4 hotfix 1.1.0b is an emergency solution that Blizzard is implementing to dispel some issues created by the Season of the Malignant patch. Although the hotfix doesn't bring in any major changes, it does address two very pressing issues raised by players ever since the new season went live. There will be another major patch, but that's set to go live at a later date.

Hotfixes are small patches that are released on very short notice. These fixes are aimed at addressing small bugs or introducing minor changes to the game. That said, here's everything being changed with the Diablo 4 hotfix today.

Everything new in the Diablo 4 hotfix today

Diablo @Diablo



A summary 🧵 below: #DiabloIV leads Joe Shely, Joseph Piepiora, and Adam Fletcher did a deep dive on the latest patch, including why these changes were made and how patches will be handled going forward.A summary 🧵 below: pic.twitter.com/is9pSzIyvE

The Diablo 4 hotfix notes, as revealed on the official Blizzard website, contain two minor fixes that developers plan to address. The first fix will remove the level requirements for World Tier 3 and Tier 4.

This was a sneaky change, as Blizzard never mentioned it in the Patch 1.1.0a notes. Once the players learned about this modification, they were absolutely livid and took to social media to express their discontent.

Secondly, the Diablo 4 hotfix today will also address a minor issue revolving around the Malignant Hearts. For those who've already started using these hearts for their builds, they'll notice that each of these comes with a bonus armor rating. Prior to the hotfix today, these armor ratings were random.

However, once it goes live, as mentioned in the hotfix notes, the armor ratings on these Malignant Hearts will be directly related to their item level. Meaning a Malignant Heart with a higher item level will inherently offer a higher armor rating.

When does the Diablo 4 hotfix 1.1.0b go live?

Diablo @Diablo



Check out the full conversation for more context:



blizz.ly/3KvZsPJ #DiabloIV ’s evolution is ongoing. We are listening.Check out the full conversation for more context:

The hotfix hasn't been deployed as of now. Based on the information provided during the campfire chat, it should go live later this afternoon. Based on previous hotfix releases, this one should also arrive sometime between 2 pm PT - 3 pm PT. There is no chance of Blizzard delaying this hotfix, as it's just a minor one.

Furthermore, there won't be any downtime to prepare for this patch. It won't be too large either, considering the number of changes that developers are planning on making through this patch.

To conclude, today's hotfix will address some of the smaller changes Blizzard has planned for Season of the Malignant. There will be another campfire chat next Friday, where the developers will address patch 1.1.1 and all the changes they plan to make.