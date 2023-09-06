Phantasy Star Online 2 X Oshi no Ko: Schedule dates, rewards, and more

Phantasy Star Online 2, an online action role-playing game from the renowned Phantasy Star series by Sega, has exciting news on the horizon. Recently, it was unveiled that PSO2 will be collaborating with Oshi no Ko in September 2023. This collaboration will introduce a range of enticing items, including avatar items for Ai, Ruby, and Aqua, as well as emotes, build parts, stamps, and portable holograms.

Delve into this article to learn more about the exciting collaboration between Phantasy Star Online 2 and Oshi no Ko, including schedule dates, rewards, and much more.

Exploring the collaboration of Phantasy Star Online 2 and Oshi no Ko

Expand Tweet

Starting September 13, 2023, the much-awaited Oshi no Ko collaboration event will finally commence! This collaboration offers a special login bonus, life-sized panels, poster Build Parts, and the Oshi no Ko Style AC Scratch Ticket.

Gamers can deck themselves out in Ai's idol costume or choose to don the Yoto High School uniforms of Aqua, Ruby, and Kana Arima. Emotes and Stamps inspired by the series can also be acquired.

Autumn '23 Limited-time Event

Autumn event in PSO2 (Image via Sega)

The Autumn '23 Limited-time Event is set to kick off on September 6, 2023, promising a visual treat as autumn leaves gracefully dance across the Aelio Region. Central City, the bustling hub of adventurers, will undergo a stunning transformation into an O-tsukimi, or moon-viewing, theme.

Players can participate in this event by collecting event points that can be exchanged for various items through Xitre, the trusted navigator. Among the rewards are the coveted Stamp STP: Noroshi – Yummy! and items to customize the Vital Gauge Design.

Additionally, the event shop will feature the new 8-Star Alcinq weapon series, pre-enhanced to Level +60 with Potential Level 6 and more. For returning players, this is an excellent opportunity to bolster your Battle Power quickly.

Fresh AC Scratch Tickets

Free AC Scratch Cards (Image via Sega)

Two new AC Scratch Tickets will be introduced in Phantasy Star Online 2, namely Moonlight Sanctuary '23 and Cyber Comfort. Moonlight Sanctuary '23, available from September 6, 2023, introduces a range of Japanese-inspired outfits, elegant maid dresses, and stylish Haori coats.

Cyber Comfort, on the other hand, will be accessible starting from September 20, 2023, boasting casual overalls, futuristic sci-fi dresses, and eye-catching CAST Parts. But that's not all! The SG Scratch Ticket Lineup, which will get an update on September 13, 2023, will include the Suit Jacket, Suit Slacks, Tight Jacket, and Suit and skirt items.

A noteworthy change is a new approach to updating the SG Scratch Ticket lineup. Instead of a complete overhaul every six months, prizes will be removed sequentially, starting with the longest-standing items.

Spriggan Collaboration in October

Expand Tweet

In October 2023, PSO2 will have another collaboration event with Spriggan, a captivating science fiction anime. This event will introduce the Armored Muscle Suit worn by the main character and a range of avatar items inspired by Jean Jacquemonde's iconic costume.

Detailed information about this collaboration will be unveiled during the next NGS Headline, scheduled for September 26, 2023. Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is a grand adventure within the PSO2 universe, boasting enhanced visuals and a gripping narrative.

Expand Tweet

This major update was introduced to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Phantasy Star series and the 10th anniversary of Phantasy Star Online 2. You can embark on this thrilling journey by playing Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PlayStation 4.