Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is an action role-playing game (RPG) developed and published by SEGA. In the title, players take control of a character with unique abilities as they fight against the mysterious Dolls!

The title will soon be celebrating their second anniversary, which is set to arrive in the next few days. However, before the celebrations begin, SEGA has released a new class in the game through a major update.

Known as "Slayer", this class adds a new dimension to gameplay and mechanics through its abilities.

How to play as Slayer in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

The Slayer class in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis depends heavily on movement. As a primary weapon, Slayers wield a Gunblade, which has a good damage output at both close and long ranges.

As they keep attacking enemies with the weapon, the Gunblade Focus Gauge fills up, making the attacks more lethal.

The class has four different Photon Arts, with each art having two variants. The first variant is executed if players use the Photon Art while stationary, and the second variant is executed if players use their Photon Art while pressing a direction key.

This brings the overall number of Photon Arts to eight. The entire list of these attacks is as follows:

Shifting Spica, unleashes two fast, short-range attacks when performed while standing still. When triggered while moving, the Slayer charges their enemy with a piercing attack and then fires off a close-range photon bullet.

Flowing Sirius,causes the Slayer to perform multiple slash attacks. If the attack is triggered a second time in quick succession, it'll be stronger than the first. If players press a direction key when performing this attack, they cause an area of effect damage and gain altitude.

Reaping Regulus causes the Slayer to throw a photon bomb at the enemy. This Photon Art when triggered along with a direction key, will lodge a photon bomb at an enemy group ahead. So it's best to trigger this abilty while stationary.

Waving Rigel sees the Slayer slamming their weapon into the ground and deals AoE damage to nearby enemies. When performed in motion, the Slayer will instead rise while waves of power affect the surrounding area.

While the abilities mentioned above are the Photon Arts that the Slayer has in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, they have two dedicated skills as well. These skills are known as "Charged Blade" and "Relentless Blade".

The former allows Slayers to charge at an enemy before attacking them, while the latter allows them to execute an additional strike when attacking normally or while executing one of their Photon Arts.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is a free-to-play RPG, and players will now be able to play as a Slayer class in the game. While their second anniversary begins in the month of June, the celebrations are set to go live on April 19, 2023, with a plethora of in-game events, weapons, and cosmetics.

