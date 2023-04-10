Spriggan Season 2: Everything we know so far

The original Spriggan anime series adaption, which has been decades in the works, is already past its prime on Netflix. The second season is highly anticipated, but for the time being, we will have to wait for Netflix and David Production to make a decision regarding the anime's future.

Thankfully, there are some promising early indications that a second season may be available soon. The Spriggan manga was published over the course of 11 volumes, with the first volume appearing in Weekly Shonen Sunday in February 1989. From 1992 until 1996, Shonen Sunday Zkan published the manga.

What is Spriggan about?

The sci-fi anime series is a Netflix Original from Japan that is based on the manga by Hiroshi Takashige and Ryji Minagawa. An advanced alien species occupied Earth long before the time of primitive man. These entities, unaware of the influence they possessed, finally brought about their own demise.

On indestructible tablets, the aliens did leave a warning for future civilizations, telling them to remove all traces of the destructive technology they had developed. The ARCAM Corporation and their paramilitary group, the Spriggans, are currently working to hide the artefacts and stop renegade performers from using their abilities. Hero Yuu Ominae has been sent to look into the recent discovery by ARCAM of what is thought to be the legendary Noah's Ark in the Ararat Mountains.

The US Machine Corps, a radical division of the Department of Defense led by Colonel MacDougall, ambushes the location, though. Under orders from the Pentagon, MacDougall tries to capture the chief scientist of ARCAM and take the relic. Yuu and fellow soldier-spy Jean Jacquemondo must work together to prevent MacDougall and the elite soldiers of the Machine Corps from invading the Ark before it is too late.

Why there is a potential for a Season 2 of the Spriggan anime

The show's creators and Netflix representatives have not yet confirmed the production of a second season. Yet, the first season's closing credits scene makes a possible season 2 reference. Sho Kanaya, one of the manga's primary antagonists, makes his ONA debut and is sent to kill Yu at his school. This implies that the series' second season is something the makers are seriously considering.

Hence, there is enough material to produce additional seasons. Also, Spriggan is a highly well-liked manga, thus the show already has a following. If it happens within the next few months, viewers can assume that Spriggan season 2 will air somewhere in the second quarter of 2024.

Speculation about the plot of Spriggan Season 2

In the season 1 conclusion of "The Forgotten Kingdom," Yu must face his past as he faces Bowman, his former mentor, who dies in his arms. He is also aware that he shouldn't put all of his faith in ARCAM. In the post-credits scene, a soldier decimates a group of mercenaries before being sent to Yu's school to murder him. The soldier's eyes start to flicker red, giving the impression that he might have supernatural skills.

In the next season 2, this soldier's identity will likely be revealed. Manga readers know that Yu and this soldier (Sho) both took part in the COSMOS project, consisting of children who have been brainwashed and enlisted from all around the world by CIA agents and American soldiers.

As such, the unresolved plot points hint that the chances of renewal are high.

