Tower of Fantasy PS5 and PS4 release date and time for all regions

Tower of Fantasy has steadily grown to be one of the most anticipated RPGs on Sony’s console this month and will be making its way to PlayStation 4 and 5 soon. The title will remain free-to-play on the console port, however, players who are looking to get their hands on additional cosmetics will be able to pre-order certain editions of the game.

There has been a fair bit of curiosity among community members as to what the release time will be for their region along with the pre-order bonuses that the game will offer.

Below is everything that you need to know about the game's upcoming PlayStation release along with its pre-order details and editions.

Tower of Fantasy PlayStation release date for all regions

Tower of Fantasy will launch on August 8th, and it is Free to Play!



Tower of Fantasy will be released on the PS4 and PS5 consoles on August 8, 2023, at the following regional timings:

12 midnight UTC

8 PM Eastern Time

5 PM Pacific Time (August 7, 2023)

There will be no staggered release and all the major regions will be getting access to the title at the same time.

The preload for the free version of the game has already begun from August 6, 2023, at midnight UT, with those who have pre-purchased one of the editions being able to preload from August 4, 2023, at midnight UTC.

Tower of Fantasy PlayStation Pre-order bonus and editions explored

The RPG will also be having pre-order bonuses based on the editions that players buy. There are three PlayStation editions that players will be able to get:

1) Standard Edition ($10.99)

Monthly pass

Gold nucleus x10

Food items

1000 Tanium,

Premium currency and other cosmetics.

2) Deluxe Edition ($49.99)

Gets early access time

Monthly pass

Tanium

Simulacrum Deluxe box

PlayStation-themed avatar cosmetics.

3) Ultimate Edition ($99.99)

Gets early access time

Monthly pass

Tanium

Simulacrum Deluxe box

PlayStation-themed avatar cosmetics.

Racecar Skin

Jetpack Skin

Tower of Fantasy PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 Early Access details

Those who have pre-ordered the Deluxe and Ultimate edition of the game will be able to enjoy a 48-hour Early Access period, which will let them enjoy the RPG two days ahead of the free-to-play and Standard edition players.

Tower of Fantasy Update 3.1 details

The PlayStation release will be released hand in hand with the 3.1 update which is set to introduce a new zone, Cloudpeak Manor along with the Black Crow Dark Wretch boss in Domain 9.

The Starchaser Championship will also be going live, and players will be able to look forward to a horse race event. Fog Reconstruction will also be added, and it’s a new challenge for guilds.