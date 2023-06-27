Tower of Fantasy version 3.0 expansion - Release date, new content, and more

Tower of Fantasy is a popular free-to-play, open-world anime MMORPG developed by Hotta Studio and published by Level Infinite for Android, iOS, and Microsoft Windows. The game was released on December 16, 2021, for mobile platforms and is set to release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on August 8, 2023. The title is set on Aida, a habitable alien planet that allows players to explore the open world and engage in various gameplay styles and storylines.

Just recently, Level Infinite and Hotta Studio announced a massive update coming to Tower of Fantasy on June 27, 2023, which will bring out version 3 of the game with much new content

They include a new explorable region, bosses, gameplay challenges, and two new Simulacrums. Further details of the new update will be explored further.

A deep dive into Tower of Fantasy's version 3 expansion

As mentioned earlier, Tower of Fantasy's version 3 expansion has officially been released today for those who've been looking forward to the update. Players can now explore the forgotten realm "Domain 9," which lies within Aida Spacetime Singularity of the Vera Grand Sea. It received the moniker of "Forgotten Realm" for having been separated from the rest of Vera for centuries.

Deep within the borders of Domain 9 lies a special site known as "Black Jade Ruins," which has been studied and researched by the inhabitants for many years. Over time, they've been able to develop and harness the power of timestamps, which are vital to the region's survival and for an ongoing battle against the formidable Greyspace Entities known as "The Darkness."

The new map in this free-to-play title has been divided into four primary zones, each inspired by designs of mythical creatures popularly known as the "Four Symbols." Players will be able to find various puzzles and challenges in every corner and witness the technological prowess of Domain 9.

The developers have also added new exploration modes in Tower of Fantasy's version 3 update, such as the Relic Speedwalkers for skywalking and new cruisers. Additionally, new gameplay features have also been included, such as the "Smart Service System" and "Mentorship System," both designed to assist players in certain combat situations and build relationships among gamers.

Furthermore, a powerful new boss named "Zhuyan" has been included in the update, and he will be found in the Black Jade Ruins. Fans of the MMORPG title can look for the new boss and take on him for a chance to win some exciting new rewards.

Last, but not least, two new Simulacrums have been introduced as part of the game's update 3.0. The first one is "Yulan," one of Domain 9's most skilled fighters who harnesses the power of timestamps to unleash powerful airstreams. The second one is "Liuhuo," a warrior who supervises the imprisoned Darkness and wields a Calligraphy Brush to defend herself against enemies.

Tower of Fantasy boasts an immersive and stellar open world with unique characters with interesting backstories. Players can engage in various game modes and combat and even connect with friends to take on new adventures and interact with the vibrant world of Aida together.

