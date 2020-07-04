Tracker perk in COD Mobile: All you need to know

Call of Duty Mobile consists of various modes and features that distinguish it from the other games

Here we talk about the Tracker perk that is present in the game .

Nishant FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

Tracker perk in COD Mobile: All you need to know

Call of Duty Mobile consists of various modes and features that distinguish it from other games in the mobile platform. it has attained massive popularity due to these unique aspects, despite being in business for less than a year.

Another unique thing in COD Mobile are the 'Perks'. There are various perks prevalent in the game that enhance specific abilities of players. There are three types of perks that can be equipped in the multiplayer loadout. They are 'Red', 'Green' and 'Blue'. One of the perks present in the green type is the tracker.

What is the Tracker perk in COD Mobile?

Tracker perk in Call Of Duty Mobile

Tracker is a perk in COD Mobile that unlocks at level 24. Players can equip this perk in the second (green) slot. While using it, enemy footsteps will be visible to players for four seconds, thus helping players follow the tracks of foes. This comes as a big advantage for players, who will be one step ahead of their opponents thanks to this feature.

The seasonal event: Brothers in Arms

The seasonal event providing players with 300 credits and 4000 Battle Pass XP

Advertisement

As mentioned above, COD Mobile consists of various modes and events in the game. Events are updated quite regularly in the game so that players can claim various new rewards.

In one of the Brothers in Arms event, players can obtain a reward of 300 credits and 4000 Battle Pass XP. All they are required to do is kill ten enemies in Multiplayer Ranked Matches with the Tracker Perk equipped, so that they can obtain these rewards.

This is quite an easy task for players to accomplish, and can be completed in one or two ranked games.

Also read: COD Mobile ranks list in 2020: Explaining the rank system