Trequartista Time FC 24 Evolution: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

The Trequartista Time FC 24 Evolution is the latest addition to Ultimate Team, and it's a great choice if you're looking to upgrade one of your attackers. This paid evolution is specifically intended for strikers. This makes it crucial for you to be sure about investing your resources in the first place. It requires you to spend 75,000 coins or 350 FC Points, with the latter being the premium currency.

Moreover, the Trequartista Time FC 24 Evolution can only be used on one card, which will be automatically locked once selected. The target cards that will fetch you the best possible returns if you make a well-thought-out decision. This can be done by analyzing the requirements and the upgrades properly.

All Trequartista Time FC 24 Evolution requirements

The requirements practically determine which cards can be made part of this evolution. This is also done to ensure you don't end up upgrading a card that's already powerful in terms of its stats and overall.

Positions: ST

Shooting: Max 86

Dribbling: Max 84

Playstyles+: Max 0

Pace: Max 90

Passing: Max 78

Playstyles: Max 8

All Trequartista Time FC 24 Evolution upgrades

The latest evolution has three levels of upgrades, each with its own conditions. Once you complete all three levels of upgrades, the involved card will be massively improved.

Level 1 upgrade

Playstyle: Pinged Pass

Overall: +1

Passing: +4

Physicality: +2

Shooting: +1

Level 2 upgrade

Overall: +1

Pace: +1

Passing: +3

Physicality: +1

Shooting: +1

Dribbling: +1

Level 3 upgrade

Playstyle+ TikiTake

Overall: +1

Pace: +1

Passing: +4

Dribbling: +2

Level 1 conditions

Play 5 Squad Battle (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 conditions

in 5 Squad Battle (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 conditions

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Best Trequartista Time FC 24 Evolution players

There are plenty of cards that you could include in this evolution, but here are the best possible choices:

Victor Osimhen

Ollie Watkins Centurions

Taio Awoniyi Dynamic Duos

Emil Hojlund Ultimate Dynasties

Cody Gakpo

Darwin Nunez

These cards will provide the best returns once you complete all three levels of upgrades.