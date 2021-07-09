Tribes of Midgard launches on July 27th, with first season, The Wolf Saga

Tribes of Midgard, developed by Norsefall Studios and published by Gearbox Entertainment, will be arriving on July 27th, with Season 1, The Wolf Saga.

Tribes of Midgard is a co-op action-survival RPG inspired by Nordic mythologies, where up to ten players can join a session and play. The game consists of two modes, the session-based Saga mode and the endless Survival mode.

Players will explore Midgard, power up the character, and fortify the home village to stop the giants from destroying the seed of the world tree, Yggdrasil. With every new season, the developers aim to change the way the game is played.

Season 1, The Wolf Saga, and how Tribes of Midgard will change with each season

Trials of Midgard will launch on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Stream on July 27th. Players will form a tribe of one to ten players, discover ancient relics, meet wandering merchants, and face treacherous enemy camps.

In Tribes of Midgard you can play solo, or all the way up to 10 players! ⚔️



The game auto-scales, so no matter what, you better be ready to face some Giants 💪#wednesdaywisdom #gamedev pic.twitter.com/lg2d3LmwiX — Tribes of Midgard (@tribesofmidgard) July 7, 2021

Gamers will gather materials to forge new equipment, build structures to reach cliffs, cross rivers, and create entire base layouts to reinforce and protect the village. They will also face a variety of enemies while exploring the world and looting them for rewards.

They will engage with menacing giants, defeating them before destroying the Seed of Yggdrasil, and work together to stop the legions of Hel from invading the village at nightfall.

Tribes of Midgard content roadmap (Image by Norsefall and Gearbox)

The game launches with Season 1 The Wolf Saga in July and a mid-season update in September 2021. The Wolf Saga will bring new gear to collect, new bosses to defeat, and a new Ruin system.

There will be eight distinct classes to choose from at launch, with more to be added in the future seasons. As the player gains abilities, the classes unlock game-changing abilities in the class skill tree to match the play style.

The classes are:

Ranger

Warrior

Guardian

Seer

Hunter

Berserker

Sentinel

Warden

The new ruin system allows users to customize the characters even more. They can utilize multiple ruins to tune into the perfect style of gameplay.

Season 1 The Wolf Saga launches with 30 ruins, and more ruins are expected to be added in future updates.

Tribes of Midgard will launch with eight classes (Image by Norsefall and Gearbox)

The most significant part of every season is the saga quests. In Season 1, The Wolf Saga, players will have the chance to unlock a mysterious layer and face a dangerous foe. The higher the difficulty level they take on, the greater the reward will be.

Tribes of Midgard will continue to expand with more seasons in the upcoming months to explore different parts of Norse mythology. Fans can't wait to jump and defend the village in the Tribes of Midgard.

