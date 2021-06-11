Tribes of Midgard release date revealed at Summer Game Fest 2021

Among the many exciting world premieres showcased at Summer Game Fest 2021, a young development studio, Norsfell Games, revealed the trailer for Tribes of Midgard. The game is set to be released for both PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam on July 27th.

Assemble your tribe and start your journey in Tribes of Midgard July 27!

The action-adventure RPG game allows up to 10-player co-op as the players dive deep into Nordic mythology. While Vallheim has already introduced the world to Nordic mythology through its seamless story-telling of different elements, Tribes of Midgard is set to bring a different angle altogether.

The Summer Game Fest 2021 Kickoff Live event is deemed an unofficial Kickstarter for E3 2021, as many major game developers and publishers showcased their upcoming titles.

Summer Game Fest 2021 also paved the way for many young and budding game development and publishing studios, a platform for initiation. Norsfell Games is one of those growing game development studios that poured their hearts and minds into bringing Tribes of Midgard for fans of Nordic mythology on July 27th.

What to expect from Tribes of Midgard?

With the introduction of Norsfell Games at Summer Game Fest 2021, the developers introduced their upcoming action-survival co-op RPG game, Tribes of Midgard, with an introductory trailer and gameplay reveal.

In the premiere, the game’s cell-shaded surroundings, its isometric perspective, and extensive combat were shown. The world of Tribes of Midgard is set in a post-Ragnarok Norse world where the enemies and creatures in the game are carefully crafted based on Norse mythology.

The players need to stave off monsters, fight demonic creatures, build a Viking settlement, and craft gear. While all of this sounds very similar to what Vallheim brings to players, what really sets Tribes of Midgard apart is its combat mechanics, world-view, character classes, and seasonal events.

Aside from that, the game has been in the early beta stage since 2019, even before Vallheim ever touched the surface of the gaming industry.

In a recent PlayStation blog, the CEO of Norsfell Games, Julian Broda, talked extensively about Tribes of Midgard. This is what he had to say:

"Tribes of Midgard is an up to 10-player co-op action survival RPG developed by our team at Norsfell and published by our friends at Gearbox Publishing. You’ll play as an Einherjar – a glorious Viking hero who’s been residing in Valhalla, hand-picked by the Valkyries to descend from the heavens and protect the earth (aka, Midgard)."

