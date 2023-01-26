Tribes of Midgard Season 4 review: Welcome Hel and her icy biome

Where the Inferno Saga told a tale of fire and brimstone in Tribes of Midgard, the Witch Saga brings the iciest biome yet in the action-RPG, along with the ruler of the dead. After facing Fenrir the monstrous wolf in the first season, Jormungandr, the world serpant, in the second season, and Surtr, the fire giant, in the one after, Season 4 will see Hel appear to challenge Einherjars.

In an earlier conversation between me and Julian Maroda, the CEO of Norsfell Games behind Tribes of Midgard, he explained that the developers have done extensive research on Norse mythologies and were always aiming "to put a new spin on some of the traditional elements in Viking culture."

Tribes of Midgard @tribesofmidgard



The Witch Saga has BEGUN!



🗒️ Read the notes: Midgard is in trouble. We need you, Einherjar, to help save Baldr from the depths of Niflheim and the clutches of Hel!The Witch Saga has BEGUN!🗒️ Read the notes: tribesofmidgard.com/2023/01/witch-… Midgard is in trouble. We need you, Einherjar, to help save Baldr from the depths of Niflheim and the clutches of Hel!The Witch Saga has BEGUN! 🔮🗒️ Read the notes: tribesofmidgard.com/2023/01/witch-… https://t.co/o8Fm6nnoDq

Season 4 continues the same trend, with the new Saga boss, mechanics, and more arriving in Tribes of Midgard.

Witch Saga introduces Hel, Niflheim, and farming to the ever-evolving world of Tribes of Midgard

With the Witch Saga, the developers of Tribes of Midgard welcome players to the second primordial realm of Norse Mythology after Muspelheim. The ice and cold world of Niflheim has been added to the survival co-op game as its newest biome and Einherjars can immerse themselves in it for powerful enemies and unique materials.

One must be careful while making their way to the place due to the presence of both the Helthings and Draugr, and the extreme weather of the biome. During my playthrough, the spear-wielding Draugrs were a nuisance to deal with. A thing to not is that they are weak to lightning and players can take advantage of that to quickly dispatch them.

Hel arrives (Image via Tribes of Midgard)

The new Ancient that Einherjars will get to contend with is Hel, the ruler of the dead. She has captured Baldr and the fight begins with the player releasing the son of Odin and Frigg. Unlike other battles against Ancients, Einherjars are aided in their fight by Baldr, who can also be revived if knocked down.

Players are best advised to use their NPC ally as a tank and utilize ranged weapons to damage Hel. In my playthrough, the new Ancient is not as difficult a target as Surtr, especially because of Baldr's help. Similar to the beings in Niflheim, Hel is also weak to lightning.

As I pointed out in my reviews of the earlier seasons of Tribes of Midgard, the game's visuals have always been rich and stunning, and the latest content is even more so. A similar sentiment was echoed by Maroda, who mentioned in the earlier interview that the developers' goal was "to create the brightest Ragnarok that's ever been seen."

Tribes of Midgard @tribesofmidgard



Finally, I stumble upon a grand arena and am slightly scared... slightly nervous, but I know Baldr needs my help. There is no other decision to make.



We'll see you tomorrow. The mysterious figure allows me to cross the bridge!Finally, I stumble upon a grand arena and am slightly scared... slightly nervous, but I know Baldr needs my help. There is no other decision to make.We'll see you tomorrow. The mysterious figure allows me to cross the bridge!💜 Finally, I stumble upon a grand arena and am slightly scared... slightly nervous, but I know Baldr needs my help. There is no other decision to make.We'll see you tomorrow. https://t.co/3gZpVDYWaE

Players will be able to make their way to Niflheim by finding an Undergate, which can be encountered in any of the biomes. Once in the new environment, they will have to defeat new enemies to collect certain materials and fish for serpents to get access to Hel's lair.

Farming and other updates

After three seasons, farming has finally debuted in Tribes of Midgard, with players now able to farm ingredients by digging up holes and planting the essence of the crops they wish to grow. These seeds can be found through various means around the game world.

This is a fun new addition to the game and one that will definitely delight players and add another dimension to their time in Midgard. It is accompanied by a host of fresh recipes, like new consumable meals. One of the best changes in my opinion in the update is that Dagny can now be upgraded by players with souls.

Leveling her up does the same for her healing and combat abilities, which makes her more of a valuable ally to have. Players can now choose to drop Runes for other players to pick them up. Another new addition is the Saplings that can be found in Midgard.

Tribes of Midgard @tribesofmidgard



already can't wait to see y'all experience shovel warfare ICYMI, here are the 10 new Runes that arrived with the Witch Saga updatealready can't wait to see y'all experience shovel warfare ICYMI, here are the 10 new Runes that arrived with the Witch Saga update 👀✨already can't wait to see y'all experience shovel warfare https://t.co/N4GGQqx3HJ

Players can plant the aforementioned essences around a Sapling, which provides accelerated growth. They are invaded by various creatures at times. If players are successful in clearing the waves and keeping the Sapling alive, they will get rewards and may even be able to upgrade it.

The latest update also adds crossplay support to the game so that players can dive in together across Steam, Xbox Live, and the Epic Games Store.

In conclusion

The Witch Saga continues Tribes of Midgard's exploration of Norse mythology through its roguelite survival gameplay. While I personally enjoyed Muspelheim and Surtr more in Season 3, Hel and Niflheim make an excellent addition to the game, and one that enriches the player experience and immersion in the mythos.

Tribes of Midgard @tribesofmidgard



How you feeling about it so far? In case you missed it, here's quick recap on just some of the new content that arrived with Witch Saga update yesterday!How you feeling about it so far? In case you missed it, here's quick recap on just some of the new content that arrived with Witch Saga update yesterday! ✨How you feeling about it so far? https://t.co/8WM3WJr4ED

Furthermore, the addition of farming and Saplings brings much-needed variety to the player's time in Midgard. Other changes and quality-of-life tweaks are also a welcome breath of fresh air. The developers have once again nailed the Season 4 update in providing exciting content for current Tribes of Midgard players and enticing new ones to join the fray.

As I dive deeper into Midgard and enjoy the host of new additions to the utmost, I am only left wondering which character from the Norse mythos is slated to arrive next.

Review Code - Provided by Gearbox Publishing

Poll : 0 votes