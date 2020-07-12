TSM Entity Aman: PMWL 2020 expectations, favourite teammate, Soul to TSM, and more

Experienced PUBG Mobile player Aman Jain speaks to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview.

He discusses how he feels to be back in TSM Entity again, his expectations from PMWL 2020, and more.

Aman "AMAN" Jain

Aman Jain is a Professional PUBG Mobile player who is a part of Team Soul. He currently serves as a stand-In at the World League Spring East 2020 tournament for TSM Entity.

Aman has an aggressive game style and carries with him a lot of competitive gaming experience.

In this exclusive article, Aman tells Sportskeeda about how he feels to be back in TSM Entity again. Aman also opens up on his expectations from the team, favourite teammate, and more.

Aman speaks about TSM Entity, PMWL 2020 and more

Q: Other than gaming, how were you in your studies and which field you had opted?

A: I had always been a computer/gaming geek and hence opted for Science. I was an average performer in studies and wanted to be an engineer.

Q: How was your family support initially when you started gaming?

A: The family was reluctant initially because they were not aware of the gaming era and the future ahead. However, they have now started supporting me. My sister has been really supportive from the start.

Q: Who is your favourite teammate and why?

A: My favourite Teammate from TSM Entity is Jonathan. We had played great together in 2 matches at the national front. Maybe we can make a great team in the future.

Q: What was the turning point of your career?

A: The turning point for my competitive career was when we won the PMCO Fall Split. It was an amazing feeling. I was very proud that I chose this path to showcase my talent.

Q: How did you feel when team Soul couldn't make it to the World League?

A: We were disappointed as we couldn't progress to the World League. However, at the same time, we took it as a learning opportunity and started preparing for the future.

Q: How are you feeling to be a part of TSM Entity again?

A: I'm a part of TSM Entity as a stand-in for the World League only. I would love to be a part of the organization again as we still share the same bond.

Q: Being a part of TSM Entity, which teams do you consider as your biggest competitor for World League?

A: Bigetron Esports and Valdus Esports are some of the toughest teams to beat in the World League.

Q: What are your expectations from the World League?

A: I believe that we at TSM Entity are capable of winning the trophy so let’s just hope for the best.

Q: Who is your inspiration in PUBG Mobile?

A: I learn from my past mistakes and also a lot from my fellow teammates. However, I'm really inspired by the gameplay of 4AM 33Svan and XQF Paraboy.

Q: What pushes you to grind for several hours a day in the game?

A: I love this game. You always excel in the things that you love to do. So this pushes me to work harder.

Q: What are your future plans as a competitive gamer and as a content creator?

A: As of now, I am considering both the options. I haven’t given a thought about the future.