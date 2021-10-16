There are seven Tsurumi Island Stone Slate locations for Genshin Impact players to find.

They will need the Peculiar Pinion to solve these Stone Slate puzzles. To acquire it, one must complete the Octave of Maushiro quest. That quest requires A Particularly Particular Author, which also has a prerequisite for the player to have completed Seirai Stormchasers.

Note: This article will only include the locations of the Stone Slates. It won't explain how to solve them. Solving them is self-intuitive if the player finds the Stone Slates and uses the Peculiar Pinion. The main difficulty would lie in memorizing each Ishine Script symbol.

All Tsurumi Island Stone Slate locations in Genshin Impact

All seven locations on Tsurumi Island (Image via Sportskeeda)

Genshin Impact players can find seven Stone Slate puzzles scattered across Tsurumi Island.

Wakukau Shoal Stone Slate

There are some Hilichurls nearby (Image via miHoYo)

There is a single Stone Slate puzzle in Wakukau. Genshin Impact players can take the Teleport Waypoint in Moshiri Ceremonial Site and head south to find it. It should be noted that the first bird statue isn't located at sea level.

Instead, it's near a cliff.

There is a bird statue underneath the first one (Image via miHoYo)

A second bird statue is associated with this puzzle, which players will see once they use the Peculiar Pinion on the previous one. It will summon an Electro Seelie that they must follow.

North of Moshiri Ceremonial Site Stone Slate location

Another Stone Slate puzzle location in Tsurumi Island (Image via miHoYo)

There is a Time Trial Challenge near this bird statue in Genshin Impact. One can go to the same Teleport Waypoint as before and head north to find it. These bird statues are out in the open, so Genshin Impact players shouldn't have trouble finding this Stone Slate puzzle.

Mt. Kanna Stone Slate location

It's in the northwest section (Image via miHoYo)

This Stone Slate puzzle is in the northwest part of the inner circle in Mt. Kanna. It involves following an Electro Seelie and then three regular Seelies.

Chirai Shrine Stone Slate location

The Chirai Shrine Stone Slate location on Tsurumi Island (Image via miHoYo)

Players will find this puzzle between the "h" and the "i" in Chirai Shrine on the map screen. It involves a glowing cube that will display the order which Genshin Impact players should memorize.

Shirikoro Peak Stone Slate locations

It's not underground (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players can find these Stone Slates in the southwest corner of the inner circle in Shirikoro Peak. It does not require one to go underground.

There are a few bird statues nearby, so use the Peculiar Pinion to unveil the order to hit the Stone Slates.

Northwest of Shirikoro Peak Stone Slate location

It's out in the open (Image via miHoYo)

This location holds the second-to-last Stone Slate puzzle in Tsurumi Island. There are some Ruin Sentinels nearby. It's worth noting that it's out in the open, so players shouldn't have much trouble finding it.

This puzzle is different from the usual ones in Tsurumi Island, as it involves rotating the Stone Slates.

Southwest of Autake Plains Stone Slate location

The final Stone Slate puzzle location in Tsurumi Island (Image via miHoYo)

Like the previous puzzle, this Stone Slate location in Tsurumi Island involves moving some of the slates around to complete it.

Taking the Teleport Waypoint west of Wakukau Shoal and heading west will easily get players to this location.

