Genshin Impact Ishine Script walkthrough: Restore the stones and solve the puzzle

Genshin Impact has released a new chain World Quest 'Through the Mists' in version 2.2. Players need to complete it daily to solve the fog issue in Tsurumi Island. However, the puzzles in the quest are relatively complex, especially for new players.

Following the continuation of the first puzzle in 'Octave of Maushiro,' players are now required to move a rock to their respective location based on the Ishine Script. This article will help players to restore the stones and solve the puzzle in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact World Quest: A guide to restoring the stones and solving the puzzle

Location of the puzzle on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The puzzle is located north of the waypoint in Autake Plains. You can follow the quest navigation to arrive at the destination safely.

Use the peculiar pinion gadget on the statue (Image via Genshin Impact)

After reaching the location, you will see five stones and a drag mark on the ground. Beside it is a glowing bird statue.

Use the Peculiar Pinion gadget received from World Quest on the bird statue. This will start the puzzle, and the stones will glow with their respective symbols from the Ishine Script. In addition, there will also be five symbols on the ground.

Your task is to restore the stones to their respective location according to the symbol and solve the puzzle.

1. Choose the second option (Image via Genshin Impact)

Step 1: Head to the stone with the symbol like a double arrow in the image above and choose the second option.

2. Choose the 'Move inwards' option (Image via Genshin Impact)

Step 2: Go the stone near the torches and move it inwards. The symbol on the rock will glow brighter, indicating that it's in the correct position.

3. Choose the second option (Image via Genshin Impact)

Step 3: Move to a stone with a symbol similar to a triangle and choose the middle option.

4. Choose the second option (Image via Genshin Impact)

Step 4: Follow the previous stone movement and choose the middle option again to restore it to the correct position.

5. Choose the 'Move inwards' option (Image via Genshin Impact)

Step 5: Approach the stone with a symbol like in the image above and choose the 'Move inwards' option.

6. Choose the 'Move inwards' option (Image via Genshin Impact)

Step 6: Go to the last stone near a big tree and choose the 'Move inwards' option.

Once all the stones are restored to their original position, you will complete the puzzle, and the continuation of the 'Through the Mists' World Quest in Genshin Impact will begin.

