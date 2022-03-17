TUNIC guide: How to obtain the Hero's Grave key

The latest indie release, TUNIC, has surprised the entire gaming community with its quality and overall execution. The action-adventure game has been well received by fans and critics alike. There are several remarkable aspects of the game - exciting design, innovative mechanics, and a great story. The game has an 87 Metascore, making it one of the best releases of 2022 so far.

The game looks simple at first glance but has several hidden components and mechanics. There are frogs and other enemies to be slain, but players need proper weapons. Every player is given a stick at the beginning of the game, but it loses its efficiency quickly. While players can earn themselves a sword, the task can be tricky.

The Hero's Grave key is needed to find a sword in TUNIC

While the starting stick gets the job done, the enemies gain strength quickly. To ensure steady progression, players need to find themselves the sword. This sword can be found in the Hero's Grave.

Finding Hero's Grave isn't too tricky as there are signposts along the way. These signposts will guide players towards the entrance. There is one problem - the door will be locked when players try to proceed through it for the first time.

Players must take the following steps to find the Hero's Grave key from this point on. This key will help unlock the door in question and allow players to proceed.

Step 1: Players must be at the point where they start their journey in TUNIC. They must head north from there until they reach the statue of a fox, crouched in front of a brazier.

Step 2: Players must turn left and head down a flight of stairs to cross the bridge. A key will be lying there in plain sight.

Step 3: Players now have the Hero's Grave key with which they can unlock the door. Once the door is unlocked, they can proceed with their quest to find the sword.

As mentioned earlier, finding the Hero's Grave key isn't difficult. The minor complexity arises as the door is locked initially, which could confuse a few players at first. However, the key is vital if players want to progress swiftly on their TUNIC journey.

Since its release, the game has found a lot of praise from all over the gaming community. Esthetically, the game takes a lot of positives from successful games like The Legend of Zelda. Yet, the game has a uniqueness that helps it stand apart.

The game is evenly-paced, with progress limited until a required weapon or spell hasn't been found. This is another crucial reason players should find the Hero's Grave key. Without the sword, progress becomes restricted for the player.

