Turbo Chemtank nerfs incoming in League of Legends patch 11.9 as Riot outlines patch preview

Next week’s League of Legends patch 11.9 will introduce a significant number of item updates to help balance the competitive aspect of the game ahead of the Mid-Season Invitational 2021.

The season 11 jungle meta has been quite linear in terms of the champion pool, and the must-pick Lillia got replaced by some equally annoying high-speed race cars like Hecarim and Udyr.

Much of Hecarim and Udyr’s pro play pick priority revolves around the use of their core mythic Turbo Chemtank. The item grants them damage, tank stats and a ton of movement speed, giving them some incredible engage potential and making them the most difficult champions to pin down during team fights.

#Hecarim is getting nerfed again in patch 11.9.



The Shadow of War is on the verge of hitting a 70% global ban rate in #LoL solo queue, and boasts a 53.53% win rate in Platinum and above.



Riot are testing "pushing power away from tank build" or simply nerfing Turbo Chemtank. pic.twitter.com/DNNoUF52ca — League of Legends News (@lol_insider) April 14, 2021

According to lol.fandom.com, the League of Legends LEC Spring Playoffs show that 50 out of 66 jungle picks go for the Turbo Chemtank as the mythic choice.

Hecarim and Udyr were the two most picked champions during the playoffs stage in each of the regions, and the former saw a whopping 70% global ban rate in solo queue.

Item updates in League of Legends patch 11.9 preview

11.9 Patch Preview



This is the MSI patch so we're hoping to add a bit of diversity to the pro meta. Also we have a few solo Q outliers (and overbuffs from last patch) that we wanted to tone down. pic.twitter.com/Irna1CD41K — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) April 19, 2021

In a recent tweet, League of Legends' gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter outlined some of the champion and item updates that players can look forward to in patch 11.9 next week.

League of Legends Item nerfs:

Advertisement

Turbo Chemtank

Deadman’s Plate

The Turbo Chemtank nerfs, along with the Hecarim nerfs that Riot Games have outlined, are an important step in bringing a lot more variety to the jungle champion pool in both pro play and standard matchmaking.

With patch 11.8, the League of Legends devs have already tweaked some of the existing champions like Morgana, Mordekaiser, Zed, and Darius to fit the jungle role. With the changes to Chemtank and Hecarim, they will be looking to bring in a lot more diversity to the role.

League of Legends Item buffs:

Moonstone Renewer

Death’s Dance

Wits End

Death’s Dance and Wits End have both been quite underwhelming ever since the start of season 11.

Death’s Dance was once integral to the builds of certain champions like Urgot, Aatrox and Camille but has fallen in priority in recent times. It is not as effective as it used to be before the patch 10.23 item updates. Hence, in patch 11.9, Riot will be looking to give it some much-needed boost.

Wit’s End, on the other hand, has been having stacking issues. Champions like Vayne, Kog’Maw and Kalista have often faced problems where the item takes too long to stack. By the time it becomes effective in a team fight, it is already too late, and they get bursted down by the enemy mage.

League of Legends patch 11.9 is set to go live next week on the 28th, ahead of the Mid-Season Invitational, which is due to start on the 6th March.