"Turn that thing off!": Hosts of Mega64 podcast hilariously panic after playing with mysterious gift

Hosts of the Mega64 podcast were left hilariously panicking after fiddling with a Tesla conductor that they received as a mysterious gift.

The entertaining podcast is a web-series and comedy troupe started by Rocco Botte, Derrick Acosta, and Shawn Chatfield in 2003. The three also host a podcast by the same name where they host various guests and discuss regular lifestyle-related topics.

During a recent live episode, the Mega64 hosts opened a wide range of gifts that they received from fans. Once Shawn Chatfield set up the Tesla conductor, the three responded hilariously once the machine started working:

"Turn it off! Turn that thing the f*ck off!"

The three hosts opened a bunch of gifts that fans had sent them in recent weeks. One of the packages contained a Tesla conductor that the three initially struggled with, but eventually, Shawn Chatfield was given the job of setting up the device. The creator spent the longest amount of time figuring it out and eventually looked to have cracked the code.

A Tesla conductor is typically used to produce high-voltage, low-current, and high frequency alternating-current electricity. Chatfield was rather shocked by the features that the device had. The little square device could be connected using Bluetooth and had decorative lights and music as well. Once he had set it up, the conductor sprung to life and began producing electricity:

“Use the screwdriver. Oh my god, there is something inside of it that is happening. Yeah dude, use a screw-driver far away.”

Of course, the device itself was safe and could not produce enough voltage to injure any of the hosts there. However, Rocco Botte and Derrick Acosta still responded with hilariously loud screams. The three had seemingly never seen a Tesla conductor before and were therefore stunned when the fascinating device sprang to life.

Shawn Chatfield eventually touched it and pretended to be in great pain. The creator stuck out his palm towards the glowing current and screamed out sarcastically. The opening of the gift was the last activity that the three engaged in during that particular episode. The Mega64 podcast channel currently has almost 63k followers on Twitch and tries to post multiple episodes every week.

