Nico Rosberg drops hint about guest for his upcoming "intense and emotional" podcast

Former world champion-turned F1 pundit Nico Rosberg has dropped a hint about the guest for his upcoming podcast. The German is best known for having starred alongside Lewis Hamilton and outperforming him to narrowly win the 2016 title.

Rosberg's podcast 'Beyond Victory' looks at the various iconic moments in F1 and other aspects of the automotive world. In a recent tweet, the 36-year-old posted a picture hinting at the guest for the next episode of his podcast.

Nico Rosberg, Daniel Ricciardo and Romain Grosjean at the 2016 F1 World Championship after-party (Picture Courtesy: @nicorosberg on Twitter)

The picture is from the after-party following his 2016 F1 Championship win, featuring F1 drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Romain Grosjean. The guest for the upcoming episode is likely to be either of them, although Ricciardo has already featured in 2019.

Further, Rosberg's tweet hinted at an extremely emotional and intense episode. Grosjean is yet to appear on the podcast, but it is still unclear whether he will be the special guest this week.

Nico Rosberg @NicoRosberg It's time for another Podcast episode – Go-live: Sunday, 6pm CET on YT & all audio platforms 🙏 Stay tuned...it's been one of the most intense and emotional conversations on my Podcast so far...can you guess my next guest? 🤔



The person has an F1 background as well...👀 It's time for another Podcast episode – Go-live: Sunday, 6pm CET on YT & all audio platforms 🙏 Stay tuned...it's been one of the most intense and emotional conversations on my Podcast so far...can you guess my next guest? 🤔 The person has an F1 background as well...👀

Rosberg's podcast with Ricciardo touched upon the Australian driver's racing history, where he highlighted the move from Australia to Europe. Ricciardo spoke about being 17 when he moved from Australia to a town in Italy with a really low population. He said:

"I was living in an apartment in a small town in Italy, with a population of about a thousand people, average age of about 97. No internet, no nothing. My days consisted of waking up, going to the gym, eating lunch, going to the gym and sleeping. But I didn't know better because I thought that every F1 driver at the time does this and this is what has to be done. So I didn't feel home-sick or sorry for myself because in my head this was just what was needed to be done."

Former F1 driver Grosjean suffered a major accident at the Bahrain Grand Prix last year which saw him sustain burns to both his hands. He subsequently moved to Indycar 500.

Rosberg's emphasis on an "intense and emotional episode" in his tweet suggests an appearance by the Frenchman.

Nico Rosberg now advocates for sustainability

Rosberg turned into a sustainability entrepreneur following his racing career, working on projects such as Formula E among others.

“I learned so much about human needs, about myself and in turn I decided my career after racing was going to be a life of service in some form or another and at the same time I needed to keep on having challenges and the perfect match for me was being a sustainability entrepreneur,” he told Forbes.com in an interview sometime ago.

Nico Rosberg @NicoRosberg Racing a crazy track in Germany...it’s been a fantastic day ⚡ Which car & track would you choose for a hot lap? 👍 I tested the new #Continental SportContact7 under 100% electric instant torque conditions...full onboard Hot Lap on my YouTube channel: bit.ly/NRxTrack Racing a crazy track in Germany...it’s been a fantastic day ⚡ Which car & track would you choose for a hot lap? 👍 I tested the new #Continental SportContact7 under 100% electric instant torque conditions...full onboard Hot Lap on my YouTube channel: bit.ly/NRxTrack https://t.co/khbraVxMxb

Rosberg is a firm believer that vertical take-off and landing aircraft are the future, saying:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"It’s gonna be so cheap per mile. VTOLs allow you to live outside cities. Smart cities will have a big, big traffic system for VTOLs because it allows people to commute seamlessly and reduces traffic in the cities.”

Edited by Sanjay Rajan