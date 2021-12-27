"Twice..": 39daph amused after reading viewer's message accurately predicting her being 'canceled' by end of 2021

During a recent livestream, Daphne “39daph” responded to a viewer’s message who claimed that he wanted to see her getting “canceled.”

39Daph recently came under scrutiny from the “BTS Army” after she was caught playing Cookie Run: Kingdom during a recent concert visit. The Canadian streamer then hit back at her detractors for assuming she was Korean.

During the recent stream, one of 39daph’s viewers sent her a message wishing her a happy Christmas. The viewer also joked that they hoped 39daph would soon be canceled.

39daph bursts into laughter after a viewer “hopes” that she will get canceled

39daph was in the middle of a Christmas-themed Just Chatting stream, and was looking over some of the messages that she had received for Christmas. One of her viewers sent her an elaborate message wishing her a merry Christmas. However, the viewer also wanted to see 39daph getting canceled:

“Happy Christmas Daph. I hope you’re having a wicked Christmas with friends and family. TY for comfy streams and a whalec*ming OC. PS: I am writing this in the middle of November and there is still no drama. Hopefully by the time you read this you are canceled.”

The streamer was initially pleased with the message and ended up bursting into laughter when she finished. 39daph claimed that she had already been canceled twice:

“I am. I already got canceled twice. I got canceled twice.”

The streamer has not received much damage due to her comments about BTS. She simply played a game during a concert and later hit back at her detractors. Some of the people who criticized 39daph had claimed that she had done so despite being “Korean.”

However, as 39daph is actually from Canada and of Chinese-origin, she was not pleased and ended up hitting back at the BTS Army:

"There are people going, like 'I can't believe she's hating on her own kind' or like 'She's not supporting her own Koreans' or something. I'm not even Korean, why do you think I'm Korean? No really, answer me, why do you think I'm Korean? Hypothetical, rhetorical question. Why do you think- for what reason do you think I'm Korean? Yeah, I want to hear it out of their mouths, like why THEY think I'm Korean."

Needless to say, some of her viewers still expect the recent controversy to blow up again.

