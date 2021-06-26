Twitch streamer “WithAWonder” banned after girl posing as fan exposes unsettling & predatory Discord messages

Recently, Twitch streamer “WithAWonder” was banned on the platform after getting accused of sending inappropriate messages to “underage girls.”

The streamer has been accused of “grooming” and finding young girls in his chat and sending them inappropriate images and videos. In a now deleted Reddit post on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail, multiple Discord screenshots were posted, in which WithAWonder appears to send inappropriate messages to a girl who reveals that she is only 17.

The Twitch streamer has also been accused of posting multiple indecent tweets promoting pedophilia. WithAWonder has now been banned on Twitch as well, after receiving a suspension on Discord, and has deleted most of his inappropriate tweets.

Streamer “WithAWonder” banned from Twitch after accusations of grooming and pedophilia

Despite being active on the platform since 2017, WithAWonder has less than 22k followers on Twitch. The streamer primarily posted League of Legends streams apart from “IRL” streams. Despite not having a large community, WithAWonder apparently has an active Twitch chat which he apparently used to find young girls.

Multiple screenshots of incriminating messages that WithAWonder allegedly sent to underage girls have been doing the rounds on the internet. As can be seen, the streamer looks unperturbed by the idea that the girl in question is not 18 yet.

Regardless, upon realizing that the person in question was attempting to put together a Reddit thread, he resorted to using the “n-word” and can be seen claiming that he was only “playing along.” The entire collection of screenshots can be viewed here.

Image via WithAWonder

WithAWonder’s Discord was banned a few days ago, as a number of Twitter users talked about a range of paedophilia-promoting tweets that the streamer had previously posted.

The now deleted-tweets claimed that having a relationship with a girl aged 13+ is not “immoral.” The streamer has since also posted a “response-video.” Among other things, he claimed that he was only trying to “troll” the person pretending to be the young girl.

Don't forget to let her know you're a pedophile :) pic.twitter.com/F5B3Y5NhCv — thirty six butts (@wedemfuccbois) August 4, 2020

The streamer also claimed that unlike his previous beliefs, a 13-year old girl is indeed too “young” to have a relationship with. However, WithAWonder said nobody should have an issue if the girl in question is at least 14.

MY RESPONSE TO ACCUSATIONS https://t.co/3GnQrgGs8e — withawonder (@withawonder1) June 24, 2021

The duration of the ban is currently unknown, with more details expected to be released in due course.

