Twitch apologizes after facing backlash for introducing stereotypical emotes for Hispanic Heritage Month 

2020 has been a rather controversial year for Twitch, as the Amazon-owned platform recently found itself embroiled in yet another controversy, this time centred around Hispanic Heritage Month.

The month-long celebration which runs from the 15th of September to the 15th of October is an annual celebration in the United States which is aimed at honouring Hispanic history, culture and achievers.

Keeping this in mind, Twitch decided to introduce Hispanic-themed emote modifiers, which also allowed viewers to use Channel points to customize their own emotes.

What started as an attempt to promote diversity, ended up misfiring terribly as several from the online community called out Twitch for grossly stereotyping Mexican and Latin heritage.

As a result of rampant online criticism, Twitch ended up issuing a much-needed apology as a form of damage control:

We launched these emote modifiers today as part of our celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month but we clearly missed the mark, and we apologize. These were not an appropriate representation of Hispanic and LatinX culture, and we’ve removed them. — Twitch (@Twitch) September 15, 2020

Twitch called out for stereotypical emotes

In a video released by Jeremy Habley of TheQuartering, he comments on Twitch's tendency to jump on the bandwagon and pander to online trends, which often ends up backfiring upon them:

Every time Twitch tries to get woke and get those delicious Twitter likes and retweets , it completely backfires in their face.

This is why brands should just be brands and shut up and sell the hot dog. It all started and ended with pandering , so maybe, just maybe- knock it off!!

Twitch's decision to display Hispanic heritage via a sombrero, maracas and a guitar did not go down well at all with the online community, who were quick to tear into Twitch's stereotypical misrepresentation.

Despite the platform admitting that they 'missed the mark', their apology did not sit well and further invoked the ire of the online community.

Check out some of the reactions online:

Twitch once again apologizes for a tone deaf message



The lack of awareness and attention to detail is troubling



You allow rampant harrassment and racism on your platform and you keep ‘listening’ yet fumble the ball again on taking action



Its clear you do not care https://t.co/Ud9ACGUFKT — Parris (@vicious696) September 15, 2020

I just, i have so many questions for Twitch. Why are you trying to "uplift" a community with racist stereotypes? and even worse its Mexican stereotypes used to "uplift" every LatinX culture?



Tip: maybe ask and involve the people you want to uplift before doing stuff like this? https://t.co/jeXDP76gb9 — detune (@xdetune) September 15, 2020

please PLEASE consult people of that culture BEFORE giving it the greenlight.



This could be easily avoided if you asked someone on the team. Seriously. No matter what dept, rank, or work experience they have.



If you want to celebrate and advocate BIPOC people, THEN TALK TO THEM — Jempanada 🥟 | Wear a mask, omfg ✊🏽😷 (@jempanada3) September 15, 2020

In case anyone wanted my perspective on the Twitch "Hispanic Heritage" emotes, they're trash. Like yeah, "Hispanic folks" (it feels weird not just calling myself Latinx/Latine/in my case Latino) are more then just México, But MÉXICO IS MORE THAN JUST SOMBRERO/MARACAS/GUITAR (1/4) — Jorge ~El~ DM does not condone White Supremacy (@JorgetheDM) September 16, 2020

As a Hispanic & LatinX content creator, I feel like Twitch missed the mark on this one to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. They decided to fall on stereotypes and is a very simplistic view of all of our cultures.



I'm glad and relieved that these customization were taken down. pic.twitter.com/CIhE2z0ZrA — Kaelena🌿🌮 (@KaelenaTV) September 15, 2020

"Let's celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by completely ignoring Afro-Latinx creators and adding sombrero emojis to chat" is an approved marketing campaign by Twitch Dot Com in the year 2020 https://t.co/m6ukHqfKcH — Skeletrina (@ohcatrina) September 15, 2020

PLEASE LISTEN MORE



WE DON'T WANT FORCED PRE-ROLL OR MID-ROLL ADS.



WE VALUE OUR COMMUNITIES OVER MONETARY GAINS.



WE WANT FEATURES THAT HELP SMALLER STREAMERS GROW THEIR AUDIENCE



WE WANT MODERATING ON TWITCH TO BE MORE ACCOUNTABLE AND CLEAR. — Twecker 📸 (@TweckerTweets) September 15, 2020

I just learned that Hispanic Heritage Month for Twitch meant fucking mariachi band emote modifiers.



They took them down but I'm fucking livid. — LocoKJ Ⓥ BLM (@Locokj1) September 15, 2020

A tweet by one particular user seems to have summed up the platform's disastrous run so far:

Recap of Twitch's last 2 days:



- A very unpopular test where ads are force played mid-stream

- SUBtember hype videos featuring gift sub bombs but gift subs aren't discounted

- Celebrating Hispanic heritage month with stereotype emote modifiers of sombreros and maracas



Woo lawd. — A n E t e r n a l E n i g m a (@AnEternalEnigma) September 16, 2020

As criticism begins to mount on several grounds, Twitch seems to be facing the heat like never before, due to botched marketing campaigns, intrusive policies and for propagating a hypocritical approach towards offenders on the platform.

Twitch thrives on the basis of its content creators and of late, they seem to be getting increasingly agitated- a worrisome trend, which does not bode well at all in the long run.