Twitch apologizes after facing backlash for introducing stereotypical emotes for Hispanic Heritage Month 

2020 has been a rather controversial year for Twitch, as the Amazon-owned platform recently found itself embroiled in yet another controversy, this time centred around Hispanic Heritage Month.
The month-long celebration which runs from the 15th of September to the 15th of October is an annual celebration in the United States which is aimed at honouring Hispanic history, culture and achievers.
Keeping this in mind, Twitch decided to introduce Hispanic-themed emote modifiers, which also allowed viewers to use Channel points to customize their own emotes.
What started as an attempt to promote diversity, ended up misfiring terribly as several from the online community called out Twitch for grossly stereotyping Mexican and Latin heritage.
As a result of rampant online criticism, Twitch ended up issuing a much-needed apology as a form of damage control:
Twitch called out for stereotypical emotes
In a video released by Jeremy Habley of TheQuartering, he comments on Twitch's tendency to jump on the bandwagon and pander to online trends, which often ends up backfiring upon them:
Every time Twitch tries to get woke and get those delicious Twitter likes and retweets , it completely backfires in their face.
This is why brands should just be brands and shut up and sell the hot dog. It all started and ended with pandering , so maybe, just maybe- knock it off!!
Twitch's decision to display Hispanic heritage via a sombrero, maracas and a guitar did not go down well at all with the online community, who were quick to tear into Twitch's stereotypical misrepresentation.
Despite the platform admitting that they 'missed the mark', their apology did not sit well and further invoked the ire of the online community.
Check out some of the reactions online:
A tweet by one particular user seems to have summed up the platform's disastrous run so far:
As criticism begins to mount on several grounds, Twitch seems to be facing the heat like never before, due to botched marketing campaigns, intrusive policies and for propagating a hypocritical approach towards offenders on the platform.
Twitch thrives on the basis of its content creators and of late, they seem to be getting increasingly agitated- a worrisome trend, which does not bode well at all in the long run.
Published 17 Sep 2020, 15:39 IST