Twitch receives online flak from streamers over new ad policy 

One of the most popular streaming platforms in the present era, Twitch, is now facing a significant amount of backlash, following the introduction of a new ad-policy.

Content creators ranging from small-scale streamers to prominent stars have all come together to criticize Twitch's new system, which allows ads to pop-up mid-stream. This move was taken without the consent of the platform creators and also deprives them of any degree of autonomy over running advertisements during their streams.

In an official announcement on Twitter, Twitch announced that they would be trying out 'automated mid-roll ads':

🔬 Starting today, we'll be testing automated mid-roll ads for some viewers. These ads will directly support the Creator and won't run if the viewer has had an ad break in that channel recently. Your feedback is welcomed to help shape this feature!



📚: https://t.co/UPXp1gk8zq

This implies that advertisements could invade a live stream at a critical juncture, a decision over which Twitch streamers will have no control. Such kind of interruptions will undoubtedly affect the flow of the stream and create a jarring impact on the whole.

Soon after this scheme was announced, streamers launched a wave of dissent against Twitch. From being deemed invasive to money-hungry, streamers did not mince words as they lashed out at Twitch's new ad policy.

Streamers react to Twitch's new ad policy

In a video posted by a YouTuber named Ericutz4thewin, she reveals how problematic Twitch's new ad policy can prove to be for streamers:

Just stop trying to look good, we know you want money alright. But of course they're gonna hide it, they're gonna make it seem like it's about the creator and it's gonna help them. Here's the facts okay, as an affiliate you don't make a lot of money with ads . In my best month on Twitch, I made around $3 and some change, that's crazy.

She then highlights how these mid-stream ads could influence the outcome of the stream, as she speaks about the viewers:

Some of them could just leave because they don't wanna see ads. Neither the streamer nor the viewer has control over this. Twitch is kinda screwing the small streamers, it's so hard to get discovered on Twitch.

In light of these very issues, several Twitch streamers took to Twitter to vent their grievances:

Isn't it kinda bad if there could be ads when something interesting could happen and the viewer has to watch ads in that time and then rewatch it later? Or is the sound still on so he only has to watch it in a smaller window? — Fabian (@fabian9799) September 14, 2020

how do I know if this is happening to my channel and can I please opt out — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) September 15, 2020

guys you *must* know that this doesn't help. you're still missing the moment if you're seeing it muted on a tiny screen. this is a greedy move that doesn't help streamers. — B SUPREME (@BaerTaffy) September 14, 2020

Like everyone else here.



No. If you tested this you had a skewed audience.



If you didn't test this before this, this is bad.



Either way. Please don't do this. Most of us have scheduled ad breaks during stream for a reason. Don't interrupt our stream flow with a random ad. — Griver84 ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@Griver84) September 14, 2020

No, this is a terrible idea and you should be ashamed for trying to push this on channels without their say so. Absolutely disgusting. — Cameron8161 (@cameron8161) September 14, 2020

My feedback is: No. — Bosh (@BoshPlays) September 14, 2020

As a partner and a viewer, this will create a really sub-par experience for channels who actively interact with their chat. It doesn’t take a lot of research or experience to see the problems this creates. — . 💀 ɢ ᴀ ʙ ʙ ʏ 💀 . (@Katixxia) September 14, 2020

audience member: "why did you just run an ad randomly in the middle of the stream"



every streamer with an audience, several times a stream: "i didn't run the ad, twitch did. twitch is a bad platform that doesn't care about its users" — Shaun (@shaun_vids) September 15, 2020

Imagine being a small streamer and you're in the middle of a really great conversation with some new people who found your stream and this happens.. You're just going to hurt people - do you really need more money? Where did anyone on this platform request this? Twitch please :( — MissAriella (@themissariella) September 14, 2020

A huge reason more people watch streams over TV and other forms of entertainment... is the lack of ads.



They ruin immersion and hurt the authentic community feeling of a stream. As feedback, it will earn money but will hurt streamers and the culture. — Kevi 🍀 (@KeviSkillz) September 14, 2020

If you give me 100% of the cut, I'll run ads.



I don't like how you are *forcing* ads DURING my stream. What if a cool moment happens, and it's missed?



Terrible decision. How about we do what FB Gaming did today, and get us to play music freely w/o being DMCA'd instead of this?? — Fitzy (@HeyFitzy) September 14, 2020

Absolutely not. No. This is not youtube. Our content doesnt get paused while you choose to spontaneously run an ad. Did you ask for ANY input from streamers and viewers on this idea? — Radderss | Black Lives will always Matter (@RadderssGaming) September 14, 2020

If you want to incentivize streamers to run ads, the worst way to do it is punishing their viewers by forcing ads during potentially awesome live moments on the stream



Increase ad-free viewtime for running a midroll if you want more streamers to run midrolls — Zack (@Asmongold) September 15, 2020

A streamer by the name of Lance even posted a hilarious video on the entire fiasco:

When Twitch decided to force ads into the middle of streams pic.twitter.com/p1sLZJtqZX — LLance (@theLLance) September 15, 2020

After being called out for handing out unreasonable bans and in general for its toxic environment, Twitch now seems to have landed itself in a soup yet again, as the backlash against their new ad policy continues to incite an inflammatory response online.