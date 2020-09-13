Twitch called out for double standards after Leafy's ban

No one is arguing that Leafy is a great when it comes to streaming and content creation. However, he has most certainly placed himself in controversial and unpleasant situations.

Leafy was recently banned from YouTube entirely, with the platform citing the reason as repeated violations of their harassment policies.

Fast forward a couple of weeks, and he has been permanently banned on Twitch as well. However, there are two sides to this development. One is that he wasn't allowed to switch to another platform, and the other is about Twitch's double standards and when they would stop.

Why was Leafy banned?

Leafy's YouTube ban has been touched upon several times. His Twitch ban, however, is still pretty fresh. He went on a few rants, some slurs were said - which were a breach of Twitch's Terms of Service (TOS) - and he was then removed from the streaming platform.

However, Leafy said that no warnings were given to him for violating the TOS.

thought there would be a warning first or something i mean it was obvious i was pushing it but still was being somewhat mindful of tos — Leafy (@Leafy) September 11, 2020

Leafy's ban is proof of Twitch's double standards

The news here is not just Leafy's ban, though. It is the double standards that Twitch upholds. Leafy most certainly deserved his ban but so many others are still on the platform even after breaking Twitch's TOS multiple times.

Some examples of the double standards are Alinity, Pokimane, Amouranth and even DrDisrespect. Doc was banned on Twitch and not even he knows why. On the other side of things, Alinity, Amouranth and Pokimane continue to thrive on Twitch.

Alinity has constantly abused her pets and once even showed her breast. Pokimane showed pornography on stream. Amouranth has promoted some questionable content, shown her privates and even gone as far as to play entirely copyrighted material.

What is Twitch's goal?

(Image Credit: Twitch)

Yes, Twitch is a private platform that can refuse service to anyone. It just adds to their bad reputation when situations like this occur, bringing up memories of past double standard accusations. So, what is Twitch trying to accomplish here?

In all honesty, they should take things seriously and uphold the same standards whether it's a streamer with two viewers and forty followers or a streamer with ten thousand viewers and a million followers. If Leafy is immediately banned, other streamers who broke their TOS should also face the same punishment.

Whether they said a racial slur, showed a private body part, broke copyright rules or downright spewed terroristic threats, they should all be dealt with accordingly. The money they make for Twitch should not be a deciding factor on how they are treated.