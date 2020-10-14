Back in late August, we talked about IRL streamer Robcdee who has been involved in some of the wackiest incidents ever recorded on camera. Currently, Robcdee has around 60k followers on Twitch. The streamer was born in Australia but currently resides in Tokyo, Japan.

As a result, most of his IRL streams involves walking around the bustling streets of Tokyo, as he documents its enthralling night-life and interacts with the people he meets. While the streamer has a handsome following on Twitch, that is not true for his YouTube and Instagram accounts, where he has 2.5 k subscribers and around 3k followers, respectively.

Robcdee has been involved in some truly hilarious incidents in the past.

Twitch IRL streamer gives 'holding the door' an entirely new meaning

In the past, he has been involved in some surreal incidents, perhaps the wackiest that have ever been recorded by a streamer. Firstly, there was the incident where he found a fellow Australian being harassed by a local woman. When Robcdee intervened, the woman decided to flee the scene!

Further, once, Robcdee came across a man who was kneeling on a pavement toward the side of the road. The streamer thought that the man was praying, and even called him ‘pious’. However, upon closer inspection, it had turned out that the man was actually going to the toilet in the middle of the road!

Image Credits: Robcdee, twitch.tv

Further, Robcdee has even saved multiple women from stalkers/men who would not leave them alone. Below, you can see a compilation of some of his best clips from 2019.

However, the recent incident is more hilarious than disturbing. In the clip that you can see at the end of the article, Robcdee can be seen holding an ‘elevator door for a woman’. When the woman came close to the door, he quickly shut it, and apologized from inside.

Image Credits: ninocentx, YouTube

The woman was carrying camera equipment, and Robcdee decided to open the door, only to shut it again when she tried to enter! This went on for a total of three times, and each time the woman was convinced he would let her enter the elevator.

Image Credits: ninocentx, YouTube

Regardless, she had to go to the sixth floor, but the streamer had other plans, and burst into laughter towards the end. You can watch the entire incident in the video below.