Twitch personality "Dr. K" jumps out of seat after hearing about streamer's experience with former therapist

Harvard-trained psychiatrist Dr. Alok “Dr. K” Kanojia was recently left stunned when he heard Twitch streamer Melina Goransson’s interactions with her previous therapist.

Dr. K was talking to Twitch streamer and girlfriend of popular Fortnite content creator Steven “Destiny” Kenneth Bonnell II, Melina Goransson. The streamer talked about a number of weird interactions that she had with her former therapist, but one particular incident left Dr. K visibly shook.

Twitch personality Dr. K is left stunned after hearing about streamer’s interactions with previous therapist

Dr. K had a long conversation with Melina Gorranson, as they talked about a range of issues that the streamer has dealt with through her career. Dr. K was very surprised to hear the sexual issues that Melina Goransson spoke about.

She explained that she had a history of being involved with people she "felt bad" for - something she has tried to move past recently.

Dr. K used the example to talk about how people sometimes do things with good intentions, but that it does not end well. He talked about a range of personal issues that can arise from following the kind of pattern that Melina Goransson talked about. The Twitch streamer herself seemed well aware of the problems and said that it is not good for anyone involved.

Advertisement

Regardless, it was Melina’s admission about her experiences with a previous therapist that left Dr. K shook, as he jumped out of his seat.

Dr. K asked Melina whether she had talked to therapists in the past. He seemed aware of the possibility that she might say something that leads to a conversation about boundaries.

Surely enough, Melina explained that a previous therapist had also tried to be “sexual” with her, as Dr. K flailed his arms around and said that he “knew it.” However, Dr. K reassured her that it was only the therapist’s fault.

“Yeah, that’s their problem not yours. They are supposed to see that shit, recognize that they are gonna feel all kind of weird ways about you, and like restrain themselves. You probably got a s***ty therapist.”

Advertisement

Dr. K appeared quite surprised with the overall demeanor of the other therapist. Melina Goransson though, appears to have moved on from the issues that she spoke about. She is currently in a happy relationship with fellow streamer, Destiny.

Dr K of HealthyGamer is a Twitch streamer and psychiatrist who provides educational content related to gaming.