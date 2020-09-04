Hasan Piker, better known on the internet as Hasanabi, is a Turkish-American Twitch streamer and political commentator. Due to his outspoken persona, he is no stranger to controversies. Recently, he was called out by YouTuber Jeremy “TheQuartering” Habley for passing a remark that YouTubers do not work as hard as Twitch streamers.

According to Hasan, a YouTuber only has to work for ten minutes every week, while Twitch streamers on the other hand spend hours everyday trying to build a presence for themselves. He further mocked YouTube content creators and said that they should not pretend to have ‘mental health’ issues because the work that they do simply does not warrant it.

This is not the first time Hasan has been engulfed in a controversy. As TheQuartering pointed out, Hasan Piker has in the past even suggested that America ‘deserved’ 9/11. He explained that people should not take his thoughts and opinions seriously because of that simple reason.

However, despite his rather scary comments in the past, Hasan has a very successful and lucrative career, and has even acted in a film called “The Gym”. His Twitch channel currently has around 489k followers.

Recently, Hasan received a rather suspicious package, which he went on to open in front of thousands of viewers.

Twitch sends Hasan a birthday gift, unboxing on LiveStream

As the streamer explains in the clip that you can see at the end of the article, he received a rather surprising ‘white’ package from somebody, and had no idea what it was, or who it was from. However, as he opened the package, it turned out to be a ‘belated birthday gift’ from Twitch.

fish very likely has liver cancer, last time i took him to the hospital for a comprehensive check, they didn't notice it and its now critical. he might not make it through the night but is now in the icu. will update when the next test results come. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) March 21, 2020

Recently, Hasan had announced that his dog ‘Fish’ was suffering from Liver cancer. Thousands of his fans had expressed condolences, and prayed for his recovery.

fish is not going to make it. i’m now driving over to see him one last time. thank you for all the thoughts. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) March 21, 2020

However, the same day he announced that his dog was not going to make it, as you can see in the tweets.

nothing darker than the vet asking for your credit card information before releasing your dying dog to you to drive over to another hospital that has enough blood for a blood transfusion — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) March 20, 2020

As it turns out, the gift that he has received is a chain with the name ‘Fish’ written across it. The note sent by Twitch says that they know he was incredibly close to his dog, and that Fish was ‘always in his heart’. Hasan is visibly touched, and mutters that it is an ‘incredible gift’.

Towards the end, he tells his viewers that he was convinced it was a ‘bomb’ that he had received, and was terrified. You can watch the entire clip below.