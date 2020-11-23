Twitch streamer accused of stealing on live stream

In a recent clip that has gone viral online, a Twitch streamer was accused of stealing from a convenience store on a live stream.

The Twitch streamer in question is IvySky, who recently had the misfortune of being accused of stealing on a live stream. Over the course of the short clip, she can be seen being interrogated by a security guard.

From almost being subjected to a search to explaining the situation to her audience later on, IvySky's recent Twitch clip served as a rather rare instance of a streamer being labeled a thief.

Twitch streamer explains herself after being accused of stealing

IvySky is a Twitch streamer who has around 93K followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

Her streams primarily fall under the Just Chatting category where she can be found interacting with her fans, baking, dancing, or working out. She also occasionally streams VR games such as Beat Saber.

Apart from Twitch, she also has an active Instagram account, where she often posts pictures of various cosplays, which range from Spider-Woman to Lara Croft.

In the clip above, which recently went viral online, she can be heard informing viewers that she is being accused of stealing by security, "They're accusing me for stealing..." she said.

After speaking animatedly on the phone, the female security guard then asks her to follow her into a room for a search.

However, IvySky raises her shirt right then and there to show she has not stolen anything and the security guard eventually lets her go. After coming out of the store, IvySky addresses her Twitch audience and reveals what exactly happened:

"There was a guy inside the store that doesn't work here , that said I was stealing . She was like 'I can't see anything , she's not wearing anything, she doesn't have any pockets', so she was like 'can you please follow me' "

IvySky's recent ordeal serves as a rare instance of a Twitch streamer being accused of stealing on a live stream, that too, based on a mere assumption.