Twitch streamers afraid to stream IRL after store plays music that can be DMCA’d

Recently, Twitch streamers Nick and Malena became extremely fearful of streaming when they heard music in a store that could be DMCA’d.

The recent DMCA scandal has brought widespread criticism towards Twitch. Various content creators and streamers have received these notifications for using music, that they do not own the copyrights for, on their channels.

Getting back to Nick and Malena, the two were streaming from inside a supermarket when the store started playing music that they immediately realized they could not feature on their channels. This led to the duo stopping the stream altogether.

Twitch streamers realize they cannot stream from store because of the music it plays

In the video below, Nick “Nmplol” Polom is talking to Malena “Malena” Tudi about the music in the “ceiling”. Both are IRL streamers, and while Nick plays games such as World of Warcraft, Fortnite, and GTA 5, Malena regularly streams games such as PUBG, Rust, and World of Warcraft.

The DMCA scandal has put most streamers on their toes, and Nick is no different. He is seen explaining to Malena that “there is music in the ceiling”.

In response, Melana mutters that he’s right and asks him what they should do about it. The two quickly decide that the only option is to leave the store, even as Nick seems quite disappointed with the situation.

On the other hand, Malena was not sure what they were supposed to do and asked him whether this means they can never stream from the grocery store again.

Image via Steammoments

Nicks responded that he does not remember ever hearing it before:

“I don’t know. I don’t remember ever hearing it before now.”

The two were smart enough to realize that they cannot be streaming while the store plays copyrighted music and decided to get out of the place.

It has to be noted that various streamers have developed creative ways to ensure their survival during the DMCA scandal. For Nick and Malena, not going to the grocery store while streaming might as well become a rule.