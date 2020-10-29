Of late, much has been made of Twitch's decision to delete VODs of hundreds of streamers on the platform. Most Twitch streamers end up using music that they do not own. Twitch has been receiving copyright claims from owners, whose music was being used on random streamers’ accounts.

Regardless, the move has been met with quite a lot of criticism. On one hand, most content creators had been panicking because people thought Twitch will be serving further action as well. On the other, questions have been raised about the platform’s ability to protect its content creators.

Of course, while the gaming industry is generally supportive of streamers and see them as a boon, the music industry has reacted very differently. On Twitch, there are various different types of content creators who literally use music on a daily basis. These include dancers and musicians who are dependent on the music they have no way of owning.

Twitch: Korean Dance streamer tries to bypass DMCA takedown in a hilarious manner

On Twitch, a Korean dance streamer recently found a rather creative way of bypassing the DMCA takedown. Korean streamer ‘Sooflower’ has around 196k followers on the platform, and she regularly posts streams in which she dances to random music.

Image Credits: Sooflower,Twitch

Of course, the DMCA notification means that any VODs containing copyrighted music will be taken down. However, to bypass this, the streamer ended up dancing to off-key home-played music.

While the music itself seems painstaking to say the least, the dance steps were all on point. Sooflower did the performance with the same amount of passion as her viewers have seen from her in the past. Of course, other Twitch streamers might also have to come up with creative ways to work around the DMCA takedown, or end up getting their VODs taken off the platform.

The recent decision has come under severe scrutiny from all corners of the internet, with notable content creators such as Dr Disrespect criticizing the platform. Twitch has been said to be unwilling, or simply incapable, of protecting their creators, with calls being made for streamers to ‘unionize’. Whether that happens is something the future will reveal, but for now, it certainly does not look like Twitch will stop receiving criticism anytime soon.