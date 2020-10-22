Dr Disrespect continues to troll Twitch, this time over DMCA takedowns and Facebook Gaming 

Herschel Guy Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect, continues to throw shade at Twitch, ever since they slapped him with a mysterious and questionable ban back in June this year.

The gaming icon is one of the biggest streamers in the industry today, and has develpoed into a one-man brand in himself, replete with a larger than life persona and a characteristic swagger. The Doc has amassed millions of fans over the course of his streaming career, and is truly a force to reckon with when it comes to putting on a wholesome show for viewers across the globe.

This is what makes the nature of his unceremonious Twitch ban all the more questionable. Speculation has been rife ever since, with several theories and rumours doing the rounds, and Dr Disrespect himself has become much more vocal in addressing his ban lately.

From taking shots at Twitch via his 3-cadet theory, to mocking them over their recent change in policy, Dr Disrespect is leaving no stone unturned in taking the fight to the Amazon-owned platform, in the aftermath of his ban.

Moreover, of late, Twitch seems to have become a hotbed of controversy as its recent DMCA takedown notice has been criticised by several top streamers such as TimTheTatman, NICKMERCS and CouRage JD:

It is INSANE that @Twitch informs partners they deleted their content - and that there is more content in violation despite having NO identification system to find out what it is. Their solution to DMCA is for creators to delete their life's work. This is pure, gross negligence. pic.twitter.com/mhdXU5lEc5 — Devin (@DevinNash) October 20, 2020

I might get DMCA banned from Twitch... — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) October 20, 2020

As several streamers feared for their content, in the midst of several videos being deleted by without any warning by Twitch, Dr Disrespect chimed in with a snide jibe at Twitch.

The Doc's tongue-in cheek response to Twitch's recent controversy was also supplemented by another major revelation, where he stated that he might consider a move to rival platform Facebook Gaming, only if they offered him a whopping sum of $40 million!

Dr Disrespect Vs Twitch ft. Facebook Gaming

Facebook Gaming has so far failed to keep up with Twitch, both in terms of reach and content, as despite offering eye-watering contracts, several top streamers have turned down the offer to join the platform.

While there is no doubt that they would benefit enormously from signing a streamer of Dr Disrespect's calibre, according to the 2 x time Champions Club leader, they must be willing to shell out a sum of $40 million to make him 'consider'.

During a recent COD stream with Facebook Gaming's ZLaner, he struck up a conversation about a potential move:

"What do you think the number would be, Z, for Facebook to bring the two-time over?"

An excited ZLaner stated that perhaps a seven-figure sum would suffice, to which The Doc replied:

"I’m thinking eight.....That’s an easy eight, minimum. And how deep we go into the eights, that’s the big question. You think forty is the number, Z?"

As unlikely as it may seem, the arrival of Dr Disrespect on Facebook Gaming will surely send shockwaves throughout the entire industry and will serve as a strong statement of intent to Twitch, from the two-time.

Moreover, while Twitch seems to be under fire for a plethora of reasons of late, Dr Disrespect has undoubtedly been be living it up, as he has been pulling in phenomenal numbers on YouTube ever since he returned to the platform.

In addition, he recently received his very own skin in Rogue Company, and has also hinted at an appearance in Cyberpunk 2077, which goes to show that despite being banned off Twitch, Dr Disrespect is still very much alive, and kicking.