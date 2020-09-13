Twitch streamer Alinity joins eRa Eternity

Twitch streamer Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon has officially joined esports organization, eRa Eternity. The announcement was made on Twitter, and Alinity quickly responded with confirmation:

hey i know this person https://t.co/VcYzBvdgm9 — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) September 9, 2020

It is kind of fitting that they decided to sign Alinity as both the streamer and the organization have been clouded by controversy.

Alinity controversy

Alinity has been in the midst of a lot of controversies through her Twitch channel. The first one of note is the “copyright strike” fiasco against PewDiePie. She purposely filed copyright claims on PewDiePie videos that were actually unfounded.

After that, several incidents of animal cruelty surfaced. Alinity, on stream, seemingly caused distressed to her cat several times. Once, she simply launched the cat behind her with no remorse as it climbed onto her desk. Another incident saw her nearly crush the cat with furniture. It keeps going, too, as she once spat vodka into her cat's mouth. This was enough to gather the attention of PETA.

Advertisement

ATTENTION: @TwitchSupport,



Take a stand for cats & please remove Alinity from @Twitch immediately. She is using the platform to post animal abuse, which sends a dangerous message to anyone watching her videos. Cats are not props to abuse for more views 🐱https://t.co/EsIsB5o6Tf — PETA (@peta) July 19, 2019

On top of all that, there have been instances of “wardrobe malfunctions.” She has accidentally shown private parts of her body on screen. Those have resulted in minimal repercussions from Twitch, leading many to feel there is a double standard when punishment is handed down to streamers. Popular streamers sometimes get off easy while others end up receiving harsher penalties.

eRa Eternity controversy

eRa Eternity has been in a fair share of controversies (Image Credit: eRa Eternity)

eRa Eternity had allegedly racked up enormous amounts of debt over the years. The team participated in various esports titles, such as Call of Duty, Rainbow Six: Siege, CS: GO and Gears of War. Players across all of those games went unpaid by the organization.

eRa Eternity closed down only to recently return with a lengthy statement released via Twitter. The organization stated that they are reopening full operations and using any profits to pay off the debts owed.

What does this mean for Alinity?

Most of the new streamers signed by eRa Eternity are women (Image Credit: Alinity)

What is notable about the new streamers signed by eRa Eternity is that many of them are women. No matter one's thoughts on women streamers and their “simps”, this is nothing but good news for streamers everywhere. More and more esports organizations are signing streamers and content creators rather than just competitive players.

If eRa Eternity can keep things on good terms and the streamers can become successful as members of the organization, this can give hope to just about anyone looking to grind to the top.

If someone as controversial as Alinity can continue to make a name for herself and grow as a brand, with or without eRa Eternity, the sky is the limit for just about anyone.