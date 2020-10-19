Very recently, we had reported that Twitch streamer ‘Alisha 12287’ had gotten banned on the platform for a rather unique reason. In the last few months, Twitch has been criticized for various streamer related decisions that the platform has taken. Ranging from Dr DisRespect’s ban to Leafy’s, there are various questionable decisions that have been talked about.

Furthermore, it was also reported recently that Twitch had reinstated an alleged ‘child-groomer’ on their platform. In addition to this, other issues have also been cited. Twitch was accused of running cheap ads on the platform, something streamers are bound to have an issue with.

The situation at hand deals with another peculiar situation where Twitch seems to chosen taken the wrong side, yet again. Twitch streamer ‘Alisha 1187’ has recently posted a video explaining the situation from her perspective.

Twitch streamer who was banned for exposing 'Animal breeders' on the platform explains her side of the story

The streamer had been banned for a total of 14 days, and the reason that had been cited was that she was guilty of ‘harassment.’ In a recent stream, Alisha had exposed a ‘kitten-breeding mill’ where cats were being kept in inhumane conditions. Various past customers of the mill had posted stories where the pets had died within a few days of them being brought home.

Fellow streamer Destiny has explained that the lawyers of the Kitten mill had sent over a letter to Twitch citing harassment, and they had decided to ban Alisha for a period of 14 days. However, in the statement that she has since posted, Alisha went at length to explain her actions.

Image credits: Alisha 12287, YouTube

According to the streamer, she had only revealed information which was available in the public domain, and therefore she had every right to cite these cases. Further, in typical fashion, Twitch has only mentioned that she is being banned for engaging in ‘harassment’.

In the rather reluctant statement, Alisha explained that all she did was stand up for something that she believed in, and that she is not scared of the Kitten breeding mill and their lawyers. The mill, which is apparently called ‘Adorable Stars’, was even accused by the streamer of harassment, as you can see below.

The streamer explained in the video that this is the only statement she will be releasing on the incident, and that she has decided to not respond to the ‘Adorable Stars’ cat breeder. She further said that she has done nothing wrong, and has every right to not talk directly with the breeders.

Alisha went on to thank all the social media platforms where the incident had grown viral and was being talked about. This was followed by an announcement of a ‘charity stream’ that she will be holding upon her return, which is due to happen on 23rd October 2020. The charity in question was not confirmed, and the streamer explained that she is doing further research to ensure that she will donate to a legitimate place. You can watch the entire statement in the video below.