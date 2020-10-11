Of late, we have spoken about Twitch’s problematic decisions quite a bit. Be it allegations of having a toxic culture in the company that is discriminatory to women or the sheer mindlessness of some decisions that have been made, Twitch seems to have more to answer about with every passing day.

This time, however, Twitch might have crossed quite a few limits of mindlessness, and the platform is aptly being called out for it. If you have never heard of YouTuber Onision and the plethora of controversies that he has been involved in, let us give you a reminder.

Twitch faces backlash for making alleged pedophile Onision a partner

Onision is an American YouTuber, entertainer, and well, an alleged sexual assaulter and abuser. His real name is Gregory James Daniel. The controversies began back in 2012 when Onision went on a highly offensive tirade against ex-girlfriend Adrienne Jourgensen who had alleged rape. However, the YouTuber has had a successful career since then, and currently has more than 2 million subcribers on his main channel.

Since November 2019, a plethora of women have emerged with allegations of sexual abuse and child grooming. This includes YouTube content creator Billie Dawn Webb and multiple other women who were investigated by American journalist Chris Hansen. In a series of video on his channel, Chris Hansen interviewed multiple victims who had accused Onision of some unimaginable and gory acts. You can have a detailed look on the evidence in the video below. User discretion is advised, considering the nature of the allegations.

Well, now that you are unfortunately caught up, there is actually a big reason why we have chosen to talk about Onision at this point in time. After a failed civil lawsuit against Chris Hansen, Mr. Daniel, who has actually legally changed his name to James Jackson, has now resurfaced on Twitch.

Now, the only platform that has cared enough about these heinous allegations to actually take action is Patreon. The platform has shown more integrity than YouTube and Twitch, and banned Onision back in November 2019.

However, what is even more concerning is that Onision is now a partnered Twitch streamer. This recent development is mind-baffling, and quite a few content creators seem to agree with that sentiment. Of course, ‘people are innocent until proven guilty’, and Onision hasn’t been proven guilty in a court of law.

Of all the things to see on @Twitch, this actually makes my stomach turn. How in the hell could you allow someone like Onision on your platform?? And even partner them??It’s well known he’s groomed minors numerous times in the past. @TwitchSupport @Twitch GET HIM OFF THE SITE pic.twitter.com/fgp2XbN25C — SolidState☕ (@ItsSolidState) October 9, 2020

*actual. Sorry I can’t fucking spell because a child groomer is on my platform and I’m starting to malfunction — yellowspoongirl🌻 (@yellowspoongirl) October 10, 2020

However, even the slightest possibility of these allegations having any weight should be enough for Twitch to wake up and get the alleged child groomer off their website.

All of the above allegations suggest that Onision is not fit to be a partnered Twitch streamer, let alone have a millions-strong community on YouTube.