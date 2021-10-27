Twitch streamer breaks into tears after stumbling upon a photo of his departed pet while on stream

Twitch streamers had a blast after popular horror title Phasmophobia released its latest update yesterday, adding a bunch of new features to the game. Popular Twitch streamer DreamWarrior was one of the many streamers who were excited to check out the new Phasmophobia update.

However, he did not expect to see a picture of his deceased pet lizard, Lee, in the game, and got quite emotional when he came across the picture. He shared a heart-warming moment with his community who left kind words for him as he broke down on the livestream.

A 60-second clip had been making the rounds after DreamWarrior burst into tears after seeing a picture on the wall while playing Phasmophobia. While a lot of people were confused about what was going on, members of his community shared kind words for the streamer while providing some context to newcomers.

Allegedly, Kinetic Games, the creators of Phasmophobia, had reached out to various creators for pictures they could use within the game. DreamWarrior, who was extremely attached to his pet, shared an image of the same, which the developers decided to include in the game as a tribute. While Lee's picture being in the game must not have been a surprise for DreamWarrior, he may have been unaware of where the picture would be included in the game, or simply not have expected it there.

DreamWarrior was extremely close to his pet lizard, Lee, to the extent that it was the mascot for his channel as well. As a result, Kinetic Games' gesture not only pays tribute to the Twitch streamer's pet, but also immortalizes it.

It was a very wholesome moment that Twitch streamer DreamWarrior shared with his community. Furthermore, for it to happen while streaming a horror game is what makes the moment all the more memorable for the streamer and his community.

